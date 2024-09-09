F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore.--- Like a scene out of an old western movie, the sun was high in the sky as Weapons Load Crew teams from Oregon, Louisianna, and Florida approached the challenge area September 7, 2024, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. A crowd of more than a 100 people gathered to witness the event that was about to unfold. Weapons Load crews were put to the test demonstrating their skills in a team vs team style competition for time and accuracy during what was deemed the “Sunset Showdown.”



Evaluating your skills as a Weapons Load Crew provides members with a measurement of sorts to grade their abilities as an effective team. Competition can drive the best out of people and fosters an environment of learning and cross talk enhancing all parties involved.



“This event provided an opportunity for knowledge sharing, cohesion, and improvement of current load training curriculum,” said Master Sgt. Lucas Zoll, 173rd Fighter Wing Loading Standardization Crew.



Just as an athlete prepares for a game, 173rd FW Weapons Load Crew members practiced the skills they have been using for years at Kingsley Field, providing successful sortie after sortie. Coordinating work and ensuring communication are just a few of the things needed to get the job completed in a safe and efficient matter.



“To prepare for the event, our team underwent extensive training and practice sessions to ensure they were ready to compete in the weapons loading competition,” said Zoll. “They reviewed and refined their loading procedures, worked on team communication, coordination, and studied the technical data used for loading operations.”



Kicking off the event, all four teams put their knowledge to the test with a 20-question written exam on the load specifics of the F-15 Eagle with the highest scoring team getting to pick their loading station preference. After the exam concluded, Kingsley Field held the highest overall score.



Moving from the classroom to the flightline, teams assembled in front of two stations consisting of a F-15C Eagle, an MHU-141 trailer configured with one AIM-9M Sidewinder and one AIM-120 AMRAAM, as well as a casket containing an additional AIM-120. The objective was to load all the assets safely and accurately onto the F-15C Eagle with minimal, if not zero, discrepancies while being evaluated.



“As an evaluator, I was looking for teams that demonstrated strong communication and teamwork, efficient and accurate loading procedures, and adherence to safety guidelines,” said Zoll.



During the loading portion of the competition, teams rushed to the aircraft preparing each station to be loaded before moving onto the assets themselves. Constant communication was key as team leads called out orders over running equipment while maintaining a consistent line of sight of their perspective members. Like a well-oiled machine the teams placed fins on missiles, configured equipment, lifted assets above their heads, and pulled missiles from caskets while keeping an eye out for safety. To some, it may look hectic, but competing against each other provided a unique opportunity to gain experience from fellow Airman across the country.



“The event provided Loading Standardization Crew members and weapons leadership the ability to observe and learn from one another,” said Zoll. “We as Loading Standardization Crews had the chance to identify areas of improvement on our own procedures and training programs.”



Although communication, teamwork, accuracy, and safety were the main metrics being measured, one other factor was being assessed, time. All four teams beat the Air Force standard by 10 minutes or more, with Kingsley Field performing the fastest with a load time of 18:02, twice as fast as the standard. Beyond the speed at which they beat the time, they also incurred the least number or write-ups during the period.



After the dust settled and evaluators discussed the days findings two weapons load crew members stood out for performing exceptionally well. The first is Staff Sgt, Phillip Snoozy, 173rd Fighter Wing, who set himself apart through his adaptability and dedication to improvement.



“During competition, Staff Sgt. Snoozy demonstrated the ability to remain calm under pressure and execute his tasks flawlessly showcasing his professionalism and commitment,” said Zoll. “His performance is a testament to his dedication and hard work, and his achievements serve as an inspiration to all weapons section members.”



The second standout member was Airman First Class Samantha Douglas, 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard. Douglas demonstrated effective listening skills and possessed a vast knowledge of munitions and loading procedures.



“Airman First Class Douglas showed a vast knowledge of the munitions and loading procedures for the F-15”, said Master Sgt. Cory Kessler, 173rd Loading Standardization Crew. “She is a well-rounded loader who listens and takes advice from her Load Crew Team Chief. Her attention to detail and professional attitude is something far beyond what is normally seen from an Airman in her positions as a new loader.”

At the end of the day, a hotwash occurred and any discrepancies were discussed allowing evaluators and teams to learn from each other and hopefully refine processes.



“The goal of loading standardization is to find multiple ways to perform a task that comes to the same result,” said Zoll. “This was on display during the four loading operations performed as each wing performed the task in different ways, but the end result had all aircraft loaded correctly and ready to fly a mission.”

