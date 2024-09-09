Photo Story: Remembering Patriot Day 2024 at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Two police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Two police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department salute the U.S. flag Sept. 11, 2024, after setting it at half-staff in observance of Patriot Day 2024. The flag is set at half-staff to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that America faced. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Two police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department salute the U.S. flag Sept. 11, 2024, after setting it at half-staff in observance of Patriot Day 2024.



The flag is set at half-staff to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that America faced.



On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows.



Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn.



Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks.



