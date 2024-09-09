U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, CNMI agencies successfully conduct 2024 joint search and rescue exercise

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Richard Hofschneider | Lt. Chelsea Garcia, of the response department and a search and rescue mission...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Richard Hofschneider | Lt. Chelsea Garcia, of the response department and a search and rescue mission coordinator, discusses search fundamentals as U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Station Apra Harbor personnel team up with local rescue units and enforcement officers from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for an intensive three-day Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREx) in Saipan from Sept. 10-12, 2024. The event began with visits to critical facilities, including the Emergency Operations Center at Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Customs and Biosecurity Office, and the Division of Fish and Wildlife, where U.S. Coast Guard personnel conducted walkthroughs of search and rescue assets, discussed routine operations and procedures, and engaged in meet-and-greets with new leadership, including the Emergency Management and Communications Chiefs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Richard Hofschneider) see less | View Image Page

GARAPAN, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Station Apra Harbor personnel teamed up with local rescue units and enforcement officers from the CNMI for an intensive three-day Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREx) in Saipan from Sept. 10-12, 2024.



This year's exercise brought together a robust team of responders, including members from the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency and Medical Services, CNMI Customs and Biosecurity, CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the CNMI Division of Fish & Wildlife, all working towards enhancing search and rescue capabilities, communication protocols, and partnerships within the Northern Marianas.



"Seeing the growth and increased readiness of our local agencies over the past few years is truly inspiring," said Chief Petty Officer Richard Hofschneider, a proud Tinian native and part of the Forces Micronesia Emergency Management and Force Readiness staff. "It's not just about the drills; it's about our community coming together. These exercises remind us that we're protecting our homes, families, and friends—something we all take pride in."



The event began with visits to critical facilities, including the Emergency Operations Center at Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Customs and Biosecurity Office, and the Division of Fish and Wildlife, where U.S. Coast Guard personnel conducted walkthroughs of search and rescue assets, discussed routine operations and procedures, and engaged in meet-and-greets with new leadership, including the Emergency Management and Communications Chiefs. Tropical Storm Bebinca preempted an on-water exercise out of caution and safety. Department of Public Safety personnel were unable to participate due to prior commitments but remain a steadfast search and rescue partner.



Building upon the foundations set in 2022 and exercised again in 2023, this year's SAREx further demonstrated the critical importance of interagency cooperation and training. The multi-day exercise included more than 15 participants.



"We've come so far in our capabilities and readiness to respond to emergencies, and these exercises keep pushing us forward," added Hofschneider. "Our partnerships reflected as recently as September 4 when the team at the Emergency Operations Center in Saipan notified us that the Department of Public Safety in Tinian was responding to a report of a disabled 18-foot recreational vessel with two people aboard about 20 miles off Rota. Our command center team coordinated with U.S. Navy HSC-25, who located the vessel and guided in the DPS rescue boat using visual signals, highlighting the importance of predictive search tools and interagency collaboration."



This year's SAREx continued to build on past successes, including other notable cases over the past two years, such as:



• The rescue operation by USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) between Guam and Rota in February 2023, saving two mariners after their boat sank.

• The May 2023 medical evacuation led by the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) from Alamagan Island following a speargun accident.

• The international rescue of 11 people from a vessel off Rota in July involving responders from France, Canada, and the U.S. military.

• The August 2023 rescue and tow operation for the M/V Mama Loling by USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143).

• The successful search and rescue operation conducted by U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, in partnership with Guam Fire Rescue and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25), for a distressed vessel 30 miles northwest of Guam on Jan. 6, 2023, saving six boaters.

• The June 23, 2024, operation by U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam demonstrated preparedness and efficiency, rescuing 13 boaters from a distressed vessel 13 nautical miles north of Guam.

• The July 21, 2024, combined rescue effort by the U.S. Navy, good Samaritans from Cabras Marine Corporation, the Saipan Department of Public Safety (DPS) Boating Safety, and the U.S. Coast Guard, which saved 15 boaters disabled 15 nautical miles west of Aguijan Island, CNMI.



These incidents underscore the vital role of exercises like the SAREx in maintaining readiness and forging strong interagency bonds. The U.S. Coast Guard remains committed to ongoing training and partnership efforts in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Compact of Free Association states, ensuring that our collective response capabilities are continuously refined and strengthened.



Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel plan to continue these exercises in 2025, furthering the growth of federal, local, and military agency collaboration in search and rescue operations.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensures security, and fosters peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific. Their operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense. They maintain close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.



For further details on the ongoing efforts of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia, please contact Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.