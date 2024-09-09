Building a Legacy On and Off the Field

I am Master Sgt. Jose Rodriguez, former Special Operations Combat Medic, currently serving as the 97th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. With my time in the service coming to an end, I wanted to leave a lasting impression on the military by sharing my passion for soccer with Altus.



With the help of Tech. Sgt. Stuart Neil, 97th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, who also shares my deep love of soccer, we set out to create a team that would bring together military personnel throughout the base, and hopefully win the 2024 Defenders Cup.



The Defenders Cup is a national soccer tournament for military personnel with 40 teams across the Air Force.



Now, the Altus Football Club faced its fair share of challenges, from organizing practice sessions at quality fields to ensuring everyone had the necessary gear on time.



Gluing together a team of people from all walks of life wasn't easy so through those initial struggles, we had to focus on team building, bridging skill gaps, and mastering the basics.



With that, the team quickly found a dynamic leader in Tech. Sgt. Austin Wilson, 97th Operations Support Squadron boom operator, also known for his sense of humor and dedication in everything he does.



His outgoing spirit and commitment to the sport have earned him respect and admiration from his teammates, and with that, I selected him as the captain and goalkeeper of the team.



Wilson's leadership has been instrumental in shaping the team's identity thus far. However, my vision extended beyond the field.



With the support of base organizations, we arranged events like watch parties at a local restaurant and a soccer camp for the local youth. The soccer camp welcomed children and families from around the base and gave them a chance to show off their athletic abilities.



We spent a full day showing the children different techniques and rules of the sport. Seeing their faces light up when a point was scored gave me more motivation than I had previously and insight into how important it is for the team to have a strong bond with the base’s community.



Senior Airman Michelle Perrone, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of personal property and passenger movement, Wilson, Neil, and I, led the team to produce a powerful display of teamwork, discipline, and community involvement.



As a group, we aim to represent Altus Air Force Base and the local community, by showcasing the power of sports, on and off the field.



As we prepare for the Defenders Cup in San Antonio, Texas, we continue to train rigorously, and with our competitive personality, we won’t go down without a fight.



Regardless of the Defenders Cup, the Altus Football Club started as a group of soccer enthusiasts and has grown into a flourishing collective. With support from service members and civilians, as well as their families, our story is a legacy in the making, and we hope to inspire many more to follow in our footsteps.



Those interested in becoming part of Altus Football Club's legacy and contributing to our story can reach out to Altusfootballclub@gmail.com for more information.

