Official ribbon-cutting held to open New Edge String Pinspotter Bowling System at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 3 to officially open the New Edge String Pinspotter Bowling System now available at McCoy’s Community Center.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez, Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum, Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon, DFMWR Business and Recreation Chief Karla Rynes, and other DFMWR employees were on hand to support the ceremony.



Rynes said new system for bowling is a major improvement for McCoy’s Community Center.



“It’s a new era of bowling,” Rynes said. “Your pinsetters don’t break down, and lanes stay open. The simple design of this system really makes it easy for any staff to be able to operate. Staff can be trained to operate the system in an hour — that’s how simple the system is to operate.”



Rynes said maintenance on the machines is also a lot easier than the free-fall machines they had before.



“Maintenance techs were trained in a day,” Rynes said. “Customers are happier because of the improved reliability and there are no more lanes down for long periods of time for maintenance. McCoy’s EDGE String Pinspotter Machines are U.S. Bowling Congress-approved so we can conduct leagues and tournament play.”



And the switch is likely just in time as Fort McCoy heads into fall and winter when bowling leagues and related festivities grow.



“By switching the machines over from the old free-fall machines that were 20 years old to the New EDGE String Pinspotter machines, we will see an operational cost savings as well with labor, parts and electricity expenses,” Rynes said. “Plus, we’re ready for our busiest time of the year for bowling.



This improvement at McCoy’s Community Center is another in a line of many in recent years for Fort McCoy DFMWR. Most recently, Rumpel Fitness Center reopened after a significant renovation and usage of the facility has increased exponentially, Rynes said.



Fort McCoy DFMWR also has had improvements in the directorate’s outdoor recreation facilities at Pine View Campground and Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. Pine View had a new comfort station completed for guests in 2023. And in August, a major troop project completed by Army engineers drastically improved the snowtubing hill at the ski area, said Maintenance Supervisor/Facility Manager Alex Karis with DFMWR.



Learn more about McCoy’s Community Center by visiting their page at the DFMWR website at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/mccoys-community-center.



