The Unsung Hero of NRC Amarillo - Mrs. Laura Shultze

U.S. Navy Story by Yeoman 2nd Class Connor Ogle

Navy Reserve Center Amarillo



When Boatswain's Mate First Class Dustin Schulze joined the Navy, his wife Laura never anticipated making an impact as significant as his. Yet, as the Ombudsman at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Amarillo, Laura has become a vital support for Sailors and their families.



A Hereford, Tex. native with a biology degree from West Texas A&M University, Laura conducts genomic research on cattle. Amid balancing her professional work, homeschooling their children, and supporting her husband’s Navy career, she became the command’s Ombudsman in February 2023 motivated by her own experiences as a military spouse.

“When my husband was deployed, especially with young children, I wished for someone in this role to support us,” Laura shared. “I saw an opportunity to help others facing similar challenges and decided to step up.”



Since taking on the role, Laura has assisted nearly 50 Sailors with benefits and immediate aid. Her dedication was evident when she helped a Sailor and his wife who were involved in a severe car accident on their way to a new duty station.



“Even though they weren’t attached to NRC Amarillo, I felt it was my duty to help,” Laura said. She notarized documents and secured $42,000 to prevent foreclosure, facilitating $65,000 in aid. “My goal is to ensure Sailors can focus on their deployments without added stress from unresolved issues at home,” she explained.



Cmdr. Dustin Hoskins, the commanding officer of NRC Amarillo, praised Laura’s extraordinary impact, saying, “Laura has made a profound and positive impact on the lives of many NRC Amarillo Sailors. Whether it is finding financial assistance for a Sailor traversing difficult times or advocating for a Sailor’s education, in my 22 years of service, I have never experienced an Ombudsman that has been as willing and engaged as Laura is. She leads with her heart and truly demonstrates that it is better to give than receive. This not only teaches the Sailors that they must advocate for themselves, but it also demonstrates the importance of relationships, communication, and why it is necessary for NRCs to have an Ombudsman.”



Ombudsmans are just as critical to reserve as active duty units. Hoskins said ombudsmans provide a safe place and someone to confide in. “Laura’s expertise has not only helped to address these difficult situations, but she is assisting in the development of Sailors and providing them with relief and an opportunity to refocus,” said Hoskins. “This directly impacts mobilization readiness, a positive culture, and meeting the needs of the Navy when called upon.”



The profound impact of Laura’s work is evident in the testimonials from those she has helped. One junior Sailor shared, “I was struggling with my mother’s citizenship issues while in college. When I reached out to my local Ombudsman, Laura immediately assured me and helped me develop a plan. Her support was crucial.”



Laura’s dedication is exemplified by another story from a Sailor who needed help at Texas Tech University. “Mrs. Schulze was there before we even arrived, guiding us through every step of the process,” the Sailor recounted. “She stayed with us from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm, ensuring we received the best financial aid possible. Her commitment was extraordinary. Without her, we would have struggled to secure the support we needed from the school.”



Reflecting on her role, Laura said, “It means peace. When the world is sideways and nothing is going right for a Sailor, I have the honor of helping to give them peace. Military life presents confounding difficulties, and amidst all that, I get to offer help and ultimately a moment of peace. Becoming a safe harbor is the ultimate gift.”



Laura’s dedication and selflessness have made her a cornerstone of the NRC Amarillo community. Her tireless efforts provide immediate relief and lasting support, profoundly impacting many lives. She and her fellow ombudsmen around the fleet are true unsung heroes, deeply valued by the Navy Reserve family.

