AMC honors 2023 Louis Dellamonica Award winners

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command recognized 10 employees from across the enterprise for outstanding work accomplishments that have significantly contributed to AMC’s mission and overarching goals and objectives.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commander, presented the Louis Dellamonica Award for AMC Outstanding Personnel of the Year to the recipients at a recognition ceremony Sept. 12 at the command’s headquarters.



“This award is so important because it allows us to remember the legacy of our great teammates over the years by recognizing the accomplishments of today’s teammates, which emulate that value and passion for excellence into the future,” Mohan said.



Each year AMC selects employees, both military and civilian below the rank of general officer and Senior Executive Service level, who meet the established criteria. Nominees are judged on how their initiatives measurably improve their work environment and AMC’s mission, how they motivate and inspire fellow employees to improve or increase the quality of their own work, and how well they are viewed by peers, subordinates and supervisors.



The 2023 Louis Dellamonica Award winners are:



Michael Mueller, Headquarters, Army Materiel Command



Spring Freerksen, Aviation and Missile Command



Christopher Combs, Army Sustainment Command



Dana Brandt, Chemical Materials Activity



Kelly Pearson, Communications-Electronics Command



Christopher Willoughby, Joint Munitions Command



James Sawyer, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command



Amy Sentner, Army Contracting Command



Matthew Sprau, Installation Management Command



Maj. Diego Barros, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command



Rena Cameron-Ray, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command



The award is named in honor of Louis Dellamonica, a general engineer whose 65-year career at Hawthorne Army Depot, Nevada, exemplified integrity, innovation, leadership and outstanding dedication to the Army and AMC’s mission. He was the oldest and longest-serving Department of Defense employee at the time of his retirement in 2007.

