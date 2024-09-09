U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Officials Celebrate Completion of City of Crown Point Liberty Park Pipelining Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Rep. Frank J. Mrvan (IN-1), and Crown Point Mayor Peter Land held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, September 13th, to mark the completion of the sewer infrastructure improvement project.



The project provides improvements to the sanitary sewer infrastructure throughout the Liberty Park neighborhood within the City of Crown Point, Ind. The project involved lining up to 1,100 linear feet of 12-inch sewers, 500 linear feet of 10-inch sewers, and 9,000 linear feet of 8-inch sewers. In addition, thirty-eight (38) manholes were rehabilitated to reduce inflow and infiltration.



“Thank you to Mayor Land and Representative Mrvan for your partnerships as we continue to work together on infrastructure improvement projects that make a significant impact in the lives that they touch”, says Steven A. Fischer, USACE, Chicago District Deputy for Plans and Program Management.



Congressman Mrvan stated, "Thank you to Mayor Land, and all of the leaders with the City of Crown Point and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for your collaboration to improve sewer infrastructure in our region. Let us continue to build on this success to enhance the quality of life and create more economic development opportunities for communities throughout Northwest Indiana."



This project is part of the Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure Section 219 program and had been allocated $1,200,000 of federal funding. Projects under this authority are cost shared at 75% federal and 25% nonfederal sponsor. The nonfederal sponsor, the City of Crown Point, provided a 25% cash match of $391,666.



The contractor for the project was Integrated Environmental Solutions, Inc. of Gary, Ind. and field construction began in September of 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2024 Date Posted: 09.13.2024 15:28 Story ID: 480838 Location: CROWN POINT, INDIANA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Officials Celebrate Completion of City of Crown Point Liberty Park Pipelining Project, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.