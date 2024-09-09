Sizzling Success: Highlights from Fort Buchanan 2024 Barbecue Competition

Courtesy Photo | Service members, families, and the community gathered at the installation's community...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members, families, and the community gathered at the installation's community club, Sept 8, to participate in the 2024 barbecue competition, a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation event to support the readiness and resilience of the military force in Puerto Rico and the region. see less | View Image Page

Story by Iralis Jimenez,

Fort Buchanan, MWR



FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Service members, families, and the community gathered at the installation's community club, Sept 8, to participate in the 2024 barbecue competition, a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation event to support the readiness and resilience of the military force in Puerto Rico and the region.



The competition featured a diverse of categories, including steaks, ribs, pulled pork, and even innovative desserts. Each team presented their creations to a panel of judges, who meticulously evaluated each entry based on taste, tenderness, and presentation.



Among the standout winners were the Q'Bitas BBQ Team, who won first place with $1,000 in cash, The Army Reserve BBQ Team won second place with $700 in cash, and third place was for the Grilluminatis with a to-go gas BBQ Grill.



All the participants from the different categories who were winners received medals for their teams. Overall, we had 24 competitors from the Navy, Coast Guard, Army Reserve, and the local community, and approximately 400 attendees.



"It's an exciting opportunity to return to competing after several years without holding any competitions. I invite all teams to participate next year. This event is family-friendly and perfect for team bonding, socializing, and enjoying a day of cooking and watching football games," said Sammy Torres of Q'Bitas BBQ Team.



The event wasn't just about the competition; it was a community celebration, enjoying the delicious offerings, various entertainment activities, and cheering on their favorite teams. With live music, kid-friendly games, and a wide range of food and beverage options, they created a festive atmosphere that resonated with attendees of all ages.



MWR offers worldwide support through a comprehensive network of programs and services at each installation-from family, child and youth programs to recreation, sports, entertainment, travel and leisure activities.



For more information about our upcoming events, please visit www.buchanan.armymwr.comor follow Facebook.com/buchananmwr



Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time. With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members.