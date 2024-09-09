155th Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training in Japan

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – Airmen from the 155th Civil Engineer Squadron completed a training deployment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, from July 8-18, 2024, where they worked on key construction projects and enhanced team connections, reflecting the core values of the Deployment for Training program.



“Training deployments like this provide civil engineers with the opportunity to refine their skills on real-world projects that offer tangible benefits to the host installation,”said Lt. Col. Ryan Watson, commander of the 155th CES.



“Our team was able to pour several hundred cubic yards of full-depth airfield pavement on Yokota’s contingency ramp, using a wide range of heavy equipment,” Watson said. “This effort enables significant aircraft parking during surge operations at United States Indo-Pacific Command largest mobility hub.”



Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Bredthauer, base facility manager of 155th CES, emphasized the dual value of these deployments, which not only build critical skills but also deliver lasting improvements to host bases.



Beyond technical skills, the deployment fostered connections within the unit, enhancing teamwork and morale. Bredthauer highlighted the importance of spending time together outside the typical work environment, which allowed members to strengthen bonds.



“Traveling and working together in a more relaxed training atmosphere helps us connect on a personal level, which is just as important as the technical training,” Bredthauer said. “We’re a close-knit, hardworking squadron, and this deployment was a reminder of that bond. It was the first time in over five years we’ve had the chance to train together like this.”



The deployment also marked the first time the squadron included firefighters and emergency management personnel in their training, allowing for an expanded team experience.



“We’ve always tried to involve other wing partners, but this was the first time we invited chaplains, firefighters and emergency management to join us,” Bredthauer said. “Their presence not only supported our Airmen, but also strengthened our team’s connection. Inclusion is key to building our squadron’s connectivity, and having them with us made this deployment special.”



The squadron’s hard work did not go unnoticed. As the final rotation through the project site, Yokota CES staff said the 155th CES was the hardest working group to date, and Yokota CES leadership remarked on the outstanding spirit of the team.



“It was an incredible moment to see the squadron operating at the absolute apex of engineering acumen,” Watson said. “I’m both proud and humbled to serve alongside such an impressive team.”



Reflecting on the experience, Bredthauer expressed that the deployment was a perfect blend of training, teamwork, and inclusion, providing value for the Airmen involved.



“This location checked all the boxes for our Airmen,” Bredthauer said. Every DFT I’ve been on has been phenomenal, but this one truly stood out as a testament to the strength and connectivity of our squadron.”



Watson highlighted the broader impact of the mission.



“We were able to represent the Air Guard in an extremely positive way to our Active Duty counterparts while telling our citizen Airmen story,” Watson said. “These relationships are crucial to defining how we will deploy in future contingencies.”

