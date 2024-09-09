Commodore John Barry Memorial: Sailors and Community Honor Naval Pioneer

PHILADELPHIA -- A ceremony was held Sept. 8, at Old St. Mary’s Church, where the Funeral Honors team assigned to Naval Support Activity Philadelphia and members of the Irish community of Philadelphia gathered to honor Commodore John Barry, often hailed as the “Father of the American Navy.” The annual graveside event, featuring a Navy color guard, ceremonial bugler and wreath laying marks a tribute to Barry's enduring contributions to the United States Navy and his role in American history.



Barry, born in the town of Ballysampson, Ireland, in 1745, immigrated to America as a young man and quickly made a name for himself as a skilled mariner. With the onset of the American Revolution, he joined the Continental Navy, where he commanded ships that played a critical role in the war effort. Over the course of the Revolution, Barry led several successful naval engagements against the British, earning respect for his tactical brilliance and tenacity.



Following the war, Barry remained active in naval affairs and was appointed by President George Washington as the first commissioned officer in the newly formed United States Navy in 1794.



After decades of service to his adopted country, Barry passed away on September 13, 1803, in Philadelphia. His death marked the end of a storied career, but his influence on the Navy continues. Barry was laid to rest at Old St. Mary's Church in Philadelphia, where his grave remains today.



“It is only fitting and proper that today, 221 years after his passing, that we take the time to recognize and honor Commodore John Barry, a gallant mariner who served his nation well and stands tall in the annals of American naval history,” said Lt. Cmdr. James Kwasny, the Facilities and Acquisition Director for the Public Works Department of Pennsylvania and the keynote speaker.



More than two centuries later the annual graveside memorial continues to inspire Sailors in the world’s finest Navy. “I think it is important to keep memories and traditions alive, and it feels good to be able to be a part of that,” said Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Bryan Pallaviccini, who was a member of the Funeral Honors Color Guard team that supported the event.



The ceremony, though simple, is filled with reverence for a man whose actions helped shape a fledgling nation’s destiny, his death a reminder that even heroes are mortal, but their legacies live on.

