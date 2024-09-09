Photo Essay: Military retirees rally to Fort McCoy for 2024 RAD; get latest on benefits, more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ricardo Acevedo with the Social Security Administration gives a briefing Sept. 6,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ricardo Acevedo with the Social Security Administration gives a briefing Sept. 6, 2024, in building 905 during the 2024 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2024 RAD was organized by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. The event included a full day of activities with a benefits fair, briefings, sales at the Fort McCoy Commissary, and open hours at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Dozens and dozens of military retirees and their family members made the trip to Fort McCoy on Sept. 6 to participate in a full day of activities for Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) 2024 at the installation.



The first part of RAD 2024 was a prayer breakfast that started at 7:30 a.m. in building 905. The breakfast was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and featured retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rufus M. Parker as the featured guest speaker.



Attendees also were served a free breakfast on tablecloth-covered tables while Parker gave his presentation. As one retiree mentioned later in the day, “Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble and her team did a great job once again setting up the prayer breakfast once again, and we hope to continue this tradition.”



Following the breakfast, attendees were able to visit with agency representatives who were at the event to provide support and information. Some included people from the Social Security Administration, TriCare, Military OneSource, Fort McCoy Army Substance Abuse Program Office, American Legion, and more.



In addition to visiting with the representatives, Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Nick Gimson with the Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources made sure those same representatives also gave briefings and answered questions about the varied programs and subjects that military retirees are concerned about.



Gimson said he was happy to see how the entire day and event was completed.



“Retiree Appreciation Day was a tremendous success,” Gimson said. “We had the pleasure of serving 155 retirees, veterans, and spouses. This year, we welcomed several new community partners, and the feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed a desire for more time and additional events."



More information about retirement services and support are available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 502-898-3716, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil.



