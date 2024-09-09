A Rising STARR: McConnell Airman Recruits Friend

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan.— Staff Sgt. Steven Rhodes, recruited his best friend, Christopher Lyon, for an Air and Space Achievement Medal on May 4, 2024.



Now, Airman 1st Class Lyon is part of the 48th Munitions Squadron as a conventional munitions crew member stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. Rhodes, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 8 KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus crew chief instructor, used the Air Force’s new recruiting program for active service members.



“Watching Steven’s success and determination for building a life for his family and representing a higher purpose for the greater good inspired my decision,” said Lyon, when discussing his decision to for join the military. Lyon also mentioned being an influence and setting an example for the next generation as other reasons he enlisted in the Air Force.



In March 2023, The Department of the Air Force created a program to reward current service members for recruiting their friends and family members. The Stellar Talent Acquisition Recruiting Referral (STARR) program gives Airmen the chance to earn up to three awards using the “Aim High” app.



“A1C Lyon was in a lull of his policing career ever since I joined in 2017 and I’ve been trying to get him to follow me in joining,” said Rhodes. “When he hit that lull in his career it was just the right time to push him to better himself and join something bigger than himself.”



For their first and third referral, Airmen receive an Air and Space Achievement Medal. Upon a fifth referral, members would receive an Air and Space Commendation Medal. Members are only able to receive up to three awards using the STARR program.



"The STARR program and the Aim High App's 'Refer a Friend' feature are game changers in how we connect with potential Airmen," said Brig. Gen. Craig McPike, Air Force Recruiting Service deputy commander. "We're able to reach individuals who might never have considered the Air Force as a career option. This program is about expanding our reach and building a future force that reflects the best of our nation."

