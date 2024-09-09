195th Wing Airman earns Honor Graduate at BMT

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Airman 1st Class Stephany Araujo completed U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training (BMT) as an honor graduate earlier this year in May 2024. The 195th Wing’s preparation as a student airman before BMT and her persistent mindset helped her finish in the top 10% of her class.



Araujo demonstrated her readiness and excellence in all the roles she took on while helping her wingmen along the way.



“I am naturally an introverted person, but drilling at the wing before BMT made me confident to speak up for others and myself, maintain my composure in high pressure situations and volunteer for leadership roles, even the ones other trainees avoided,” said Araujo.



She faced distinct challenges other enlisted airmen may find familiar, such as leading by example, helping with resolving peer conflicts, and serving as a road guard, latrine chief, and chow runner.



After BMT, Araujo finished second in her class at technical training school for materiel management at the 344th Training Squadron Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. She is now working through on-the-job training to achieve her 5-level at Beale AFB as a materiel management specialist.



“I am looking forward to honing my craft and to deploying during my time with the Wing,” said Araujo. “I think it’s important to stay ready for anything.”



Araujo is the first in her family to join the Air Force. She also holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public health.



“We’re very proud of her for this accomplishment,” said Captain Ryan Ells, 195th Wing logistics readiness officer. “She’s more than capable of it. She’s highly educated. We look forward to her taking her next step into more of a leadership role knowing what she’s capable of accomplishing.”

