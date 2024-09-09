Air Forces Southern welcomes new commander, activates to Service Component Command

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- Maj. Gen. David Mineau accepted command of the newly activated Air Forces Southern from U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin during a Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024.



This change of command not only marked a significant change in leadership but the command’s reoptimization for the Air Force’s Great Power Competition initiative. The transformation of the global landscape over the past three decades necessitated this shift in operational posture.



At the direction of the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Forces Southern was elevated to a Service Component Command. The Air Force is organizing its major commands, or MAJCOMs, into Institutional Commands, responsible for organizing, training, and equipping Airmen, and Service Component Commands, responsible for preparing Airmen for warfighting in a combatant command’s area of responsibility.



Mineau assumed command from Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, outgoing AFSOUTH commander, whose next assignment will see him pin on the rank of Lt. Gen. as the Military Deputy Commander for U.S. Southern Command.



“I could not be more proud of what team Pettus has done for our Air Force and for Southern Command,” said Allvin. “The accomplishments are there on paper, but the how was born out of a career’s worth of professional development, personal development, and just some hard work.”.



During the ceremony, Allvin presented Pettus with the Distinguished Service Medal in recognition of his exceptionally meritorious service to the U.S. Air Force during his time as AFSOUTH commander.



Pettus took time to thank members of his team for their support during his tenure, naming those who helped make the command successful in its mission to compete in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. “I’m deeply grateful for all you’ve done, thank you for what you continue to do for our nation in this hemisphere, in this incredibly important strategic environment,” said Pettus. “I’ve told David Mineau that this is the best two-star job in the Air Force. The mission is truly special and so are the men and women that perform it and the community that supports it.”



Prior to taking command, Mineau served as the Deputy Commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) and Deputy, Combined Forces Air Component Commander, U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia. As the AFSOUTH commander, he will be responsible for the readiness and sustainment of approximately 800 personnel across four geographically separated locations.



Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, welcomed Mineau into the SOUTHCOM family, recognizing the historic impact of AFSOUTH’s elevation to a SCC, reporting straight to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and aligning directly to USSOUTHCOM, one of the Department of Defense’s six geographic combatant commands.



“He is the right leader at the right time to take over the command of Air Forces Southern command,” said Richardson. “David, you’ll help this great AFSOUTH team demonstrate time and again the United States will fulfill its enduring promise to be the most trusted partner in Latin America and the Caribbean for the people today, tomorrow and always.”



In his first time addressing the men and women under his command, Mineau stressed the importance of the AFSOUTH mission to the nation and the hemisphere.



“The expertise that you all have, not just in the application of airpower and cyber, but your knowledge and experience in Latin America and the Caribbean is just world class,” said Mineau. “It’s my honor to lead you with vision, with passion, with empathy, as we support U.S. Southern Command in strengthening partnerships, countering threats, and building our team.”



As the air component for U.S. Southern Command, AFSOUTH is responsible for all USAF forces in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility, developing air and space contingency plans, and providing command and control of associated air, space, and cyber operations. With a long and proud history, stretching back more than three quarters of a century, AFSOUTH stands ready to support the defense requirements of the United States and its allies today and into the future.

