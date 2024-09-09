Military retirees rally to Fort McCoy for 2024 RAD; get latest on benefits, more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Nick Gimson gives a briefing Sept. 6, 2024, in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Nick Gimson gives a briefing Sept. 6, 2024, in building 905 during the 2024 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2024 RAD was organized by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. The event included a full day of activities with a benefits fair, briefings, sales at the Fort McCoy Commissary, and open hours at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Dozens and dozens of military retirees and their family members made the trip to Fort McCoy on Sept. 6 to participate in a full day of activities for Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) 2024 at the installation.



The first part of RAD 2024 was a prayer breakfast that started at 7:30 a.m. in building 905. The breakfast was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and featured retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rufus M. Parker as the featured guest speaker.



Attendees also were served a free breakfast on tablecloth-covered tables while Parker gave his presentation. As one retiree mentioned later in the day, “Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble and her team did a great job once again setting up the prayer breakfast once again, and we hope to continue this tradition.”



Following the breakfast, attendees were able to visit with agency representatives who were at the event to provide support and information. Some included people from the Social Security Administration, TriCare, Military OneSource, Fort McCoy Army Substance Abuse Program Office, American Legion, and more.



In addition to visiting with the representatives, Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Nick Gimson with the Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources made sure those same representatives also gave briefings and answered questions about the varied programs and subjects that military retirees are concerned about.



Gimson said he was happy to see how the entire day and event was completed.



“Retiree Appreciation Day was a tremendous success,” Gimson said. “We had the pleasure of serving 155 retirees, veterans, and spouses. This year, we welcomed several new community partners, and the feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed a desire for more time and additional events.



“One of the new features I introduced was a QR code for registration and a survey for the event,” Gimson said. “While we still provided hard copies for those less comfortable with technology, approximately 70 percent of attendees embraced the QR code system. They appreciated the opportunity to learn about our shift towards a more digital approach and the benefits it offers.

I also owe a huge thank you to all the community partners whose support was crucial in making Retiree Appreciation Day such a success. Without their involvement, we wouldn’t have been able to demonstrate to retirees, veterans, and their families that they continue to have a meaningful voice in the military community. Their presence truly made a difference.”



Gimson offered this breakdown of who the attendees were:



— Total service members: 105



— Spouses: 50



Breakdown of service of service members who visited, according to Gimson, include:

— Army Reserve: 49

— Army: 25

— Army National Guard: 21

— Air Force: 2

— Air Force Reserve: 2

— Air National Guard: 1

— Navy: 1

— Navy Reserve: 2



Gimson also said attendee feedback gave the event an overall rating of 4.72 out of 5.



“The ultimate goal of a Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting,” Gimson said. “I think we accomplished that.”



Attendees also were able to enjoy special sales and more at the Fort McCoy Commissary and Fort McCoy Exchange. They also were able to visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and all it has to offer.



More information about retirement services and support are available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 502-898-3716, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil.



(The Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office contributed to this article.)