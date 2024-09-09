911th AW crew of Pitt grads scheduled to conduct Backyard Brawl flyover

A crew of University of Pittsburgh graduates assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing is scheduled to support a flyover during the Backyard Brawl game between the Pitt Panthers and West Virginia University Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Sept. 14, 2024.



The names of Airmen involved in the flight are as follows: Lt. Col. Chris Kurpiel, Maj. Ryan Swift, Maj. Richard Bell, Capt. Jason Mileham, 1st Lt. Jon Lierley, 1st Lt. Marjorie Schurr, Senior Master Sgt. Brian Babusci and Master Sgt. Jackie Kupetz.



Community members should be prepared to see a low-flying aircraft and to hear jet noise, as the C-17 is slated to fly at no lower than 1,000 feet above ground level. The flight plan was extensively coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and designed to follow all applicable regulations, which will be followed strictly to ensure safety for all crew members and observers.



Flyovers are conducted as part of pre-scheduled training and come at no additional cost to the taxpayer.



Anyone interested in becoming a Steel Airman can reach out to the local recruiting office at 412-474-8555.



About the 911th AW: The mission of the 911th AW is to provide mission-ready C-17 airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and agile combat support. The wing has approximately 1,500 Airmen assigned specializing in various career fields and operates worldwide 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more imagery and stories from the unit, please visit our DVIDS page at www.dvidshub.net/unit/911AW.

