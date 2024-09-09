Navy team, 193rd Air Operations Group collaborate to improve Navy, Air Force interoperability

Courtesy Photo | Service members from the U.S. 5th Fleet Naval and Amphibious Liaison Element...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members from the U.S. 5th Fleet Naval and Amphibious Liaison Element Headquarters and the 193rd Air Operations Group pose for a group photo in State College, Pennsylvania. The service members participated in a joint training exercise Aug. 1-4, 2024, marking a key component of the Navy Reserve's efforts to enhance high-end combat capabilities and operational readiness. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The U.S. 5th Fleet Naval and Amphibious Liaison Element Headquarters participated in a joint training exercise with the 193rd Air Operations Group Aug. 1-4, 2024, at the 193rd AOG facility here. This collaboration marks a key component of the Navy Reserve's efforts to enhance high-end combat capabilities and operational readiness.



This C5F NALE HQ unit supports Naval Forces Central Command and is one of thirteen NALE units formed out of Navy Reserve Fighting Instruction 2022. This instruction, issued by Vice Adm. John Mustin, chief of Navy Reserve, emphasizes their transition from low-end support roles to high-end combat operations, aiming to refine and advance Navy Reserve capabilities.



“The exercise was a significant opportunity for our personnel to gain invaluable experience and strengthen our operational readiness,” said Navy Capt. Jän Ketchum, commanding officer of C5F NALE HQ. “Our training with the 193rd AOG allowed us to enhance our familiarity with Joint Air Operations and the Air Operations Center, which are critical to our roles in the United States Central Command theater.”



Col. Brian Lehew, 193rd AOG commander, highlighted the critical role of the NALE within the air operations center. “NALE is the Navy's contribution to the air operations center, providing the maritime perspective to the combined forces air component commander at the three- and four-star level,” Col. Lehew explained. “Working in a joint environment requires practice, and this engagement was a great opportunity to strengthen relationships, refine our processes, enhance battlefield operations and conduct specified training together on the equipment and processes needed to operate effectively.”



Unlike other Navy Reserve units, C5F NALE HQ does not conduct drills at its designated Reserve center in Tampa, Florida. Instead, the unit travels to engage with Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard units to gain expertise in joint air operations. Earlier this year, C5F NALE HQ trained with the 710th Combat Operations Squadron Detachment 1 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, focusing on air tasking order planning and integration.



During the recent four-day training event with the 193rd AOG, C5F NALE HQ members received specialized training on Kessel Run All Domain Operations Suite, an air operations center weapons? system utilized in CENTCOM. This training is crucial for preparing the unit for mobilization and enhancing their combat readiness.



The drill also included participation in the KEYSTONE LIGHT 24-2 exercise with the combat operations division, offering additional real-world relevance and combat scenarios. “Our Sailors greatly benefited from the COD training,” Capt. Ketchum noted. “It provided a direct connection to real-world events, improving our effectiveness as warfighters.”



Capt. Ketchum emphasized the critical importance of collaboration with the Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force. “In a future high-end fight, success depends on our ability to work seamlessly together,” he said. “This was my first time bringing my NALE unit to train with the Air Guard, and it confirmed what I’ve seen before: the Air Guard is exceptional. Having worked with Air Guard members during two tours at the Combined Air Operations Center in the Middle East, I knew their readiness and expertise were unparalleled. This exercise with the 193rd demonstrated the value of integrating with the Air Guard and Air Force to enhance our own capabilities.”



The joint training exercise underscores the ongoing commitment of C5F NALE HQ and the 193rd AOG to advance operational capabilities and foster inter-service cooperation in support of Navy and Air Force strategic objectives.



The State College-based 193rd AOG is part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing based in Middletown, Pennsylvania. The mission of the 193rd AOG is to be an integral component for an air operations center, which acts as the joint force air component commander’s headquarters for running an air war. The AOG’s complex job is to produce logical plans for each day of a conflict, execute them, and then evaluate their effects for input into the next day’s plan.