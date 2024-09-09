Strengthening Partnerships: Martin Army Community Hospital and Civilian Providers Connect to Address Soldier Injuries

Fort Moore, GA- MACH recently hosted an enlightening meet-and-greet event, bringing together military medical providers and civilian healthcare professionals from the surrounding area. The event was designed to strengthen partnerships and provide off-post providers with a comprehensive understanding of Soldiers' daily challenges.



"We do this so that off-post providers can see what a day in the life of a Soldier looks like," said Colonel John Taylor, Commander, MACH. "When they get injured, civilian providers can better understand why these injuries happen."



Before heading to the 1918 Club for a social gathering, attendees witnessed a live-fire demonstration featuring the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, the Stryker, and the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank. Soldiers showcased the physical demands of operating these military vehicles while handling live ammunition, including mortars.



The weight of mortars, which can exceed 50 pounds, puts intense strain on Soldiers’ backs, shoulders, and knees, that can lead to musculoskeletal injuries. Repeatedly lifting and carrying this gear also increases the risk of strains, including Postural Strain Syndrome (PSS), caused by holding awkward positions for extended periods. Inside these vehicles, Soldiers endure frequent jostling, which may result in Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) from impacts and vibrations, as well as joint injuries from constant movement.



This demonstration gave healthcare professionals a clearer picture of the wide range of injuries Soldiers may face, from concussions to strains and joint damage, helping civilian providers better understand the physical demands and resilience required in military service.



MACH remains committed to working with network providers for the common good of today’s military Soldier, ensuring they receive the best care possible both on and off post.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2024 Date Posted: 09.13.2024 10:45 Story ID: 480781 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening Partnerships: Martin Army Community Hospital and Civilian Providers Connect to Address Soldier Injuries, by Jessie Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.