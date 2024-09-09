DANTES: Expanding Educational Horizons for Service Members and Their Families

Photo By 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino | U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda Myers, assigned to 332nd Medical Logistics Command, 5th Medical...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino | U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda Myers, assigned to 332nd Medical Logistics Command, 5th Medical Brigade, poses for a photo with a civilian worker from the Education Center of Area Support Group-Kuwait following the conclusion of a post-secondary degree recognition ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, May 31, 2024. Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support has been providing education and career-planning programs at no cost to actively-serving U.S. military members for almost 50 years. DANTES provides quality education programs that make better service members today and more efficient citizens tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino) see less | View Image Page

The Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support (DANTES) offers a crucial lifeline for military members and their families, providing a path to higher education that is both flexible and cost-effective.

For those in the armed forces, traditional education routes may be challenging to pursue due to the demands of service. DANTES bridges the gap, offering various non-traditional educational opportunities that can be tailored to individual needs.



"DANTES encompasses all the education requirements and abilities for service members to earn college credits, certificates, or credentials outside the traditional realm," said Dr. Marchello Delano, the director of education services at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait’s Education Center.



This program includes the College-Level Examination Program (CLEP), where service members can earn college credits by taking exams after self-study. Depending on the subject, these exams can yield anywhere from three to 30 college credit hours, offering a faster and more efficient route to a degree.



The DANTES program is not just about saving time but also about reducing the financial burden on military families. However, if a service member or their spouse does not meet the minimum score required to earn credits, he or she may need to pay out of pocket if they decide to retake the exam. This could cost anywhere between $60 and $80.



"DANTES is a more cost-effective way to pursue education, both for active-duty military members and their spouses," Delano added. “For those on active duty, in the reserves, or the National Guard, DANTES provides free access to these exams.”



One of the key advantages of DANTES is its flexibility. Service members can study at their own pace, with most CLEP exams offering up to six months to prepare.



"It's a good fit for those downrange, as long as they have an internet connection, they can continue their education," said Delano. “This adaptability is particularly beneficial for those deployed in remote areas, where traditional classroom education is not an option.”



In addition to CLEP exams, DANTES offers support for various educational pursuits, including certificate programs and credentialing assistance. These programs are designed to enhance the marketability of service members and their spouses in the civilian workforce.



"The biggest advantage of DANTES is that it doesn't cost you anything to study and take an exam," Dr. Delano emphasized. "It saves valuable time when trying to get to whatever level of degree you're aiming for as quickly as possible."



While DANTES can expedite the journey toward a degree, it is essential to ensure that the credits earned are accepted by the college or university where the service member plans to graduate. It's always a good idea to consult a guidance counselor before starting, as some colleges may not allow DANTES credits to count on some degrees.

The DANTES program has proven to be a valuable resource for many in the military community. For those willing to put in the effort, the rewards can be substantial.



"If you want to get out of it what you put into it, the effort is going to pay off on the back end," said Delano. “This sentiment reflects the program's broader mission: to empower service members and their families to achieve their educational goals, regardless of the obstacles they may face.”



For those interested in learning more about DANTES and the opportunities it offers, the program's website provides a wealth of information.



"All they have to do is Google DANTES, and the website will come up," Delano noted. “The site includes details on off-duty education, certificate programs, and other resources available to military members and their families.”



By offering flexible, affordable educational opportunities, DANTES can help service members and their families achieve their academic and professional goals, ensuring that they are well-prepared for life during and after military service. It enables them to move forward down career paths through less costly and time-effective means. It’s important to know the resources available and be able to use them when they are needed. DANTES is just one of the many resources available to service members and their families.