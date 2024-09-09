Corpsmen Kindness from NMRTU Everett

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Corpsmen Kindness...Just as the namesake of their clinic, [Hospital Corpsman 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Corpsmen Kindness...Just as the namesake of their clinic, [Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class] David R. Ray gave selflessly to aid others, Hospital Corpsmen Alessandra Vera and Bryce Shuman also conducted the same service before self ethos in voluntarily helping their surrounding community with a back-to-school drive for needy students (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The namesake of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett clinic has long cast a shadow of service before self.



The legacy of Medal of Honor recipient Hospital Corpsman 2nd David R. Ray, who gave his life rendering battlefield aid to wounded Marines in Vietnam, continues to inspire contemporary selflessness to others in need.



Sailors assigned to NMRTU Everett have pooled their efforts and energy to support those in their surrounding community.



According to Senior Chief Hospital corpsman Roland Alferos, clinic senior enlisted leader, they had teamed up in 2023 with North Seattle Family Resource Center for their [Salvation Army] Angel Tree Event to help them provide Christmas gifts to children.



Alferos extended their willingness to assist in other similar venues which the center did to enlist assistance in a back to school drive.



“I offered the opportunity [for them] to reach out whenever the organization saw fit in needing the clinic’s support,” said Alferos. “The Angel Tree Event was a success. With agreeing to host the Back-to-School drive, we were able to provide over 150 students with supplies.”



The clinic arranged a donation drive, August 1-19, which had staff voluntarily contributing traditional school supplies such as notebooks, pens and pencils, rulers, scissors, erasers, sharpeners, crayons, colored pencils, and even feminine hygiene products.



After collecting a sizable load, the school supplies were delivered to the center. Such altruistic action did not go unrecognized. The NMRTU Everett team were warmly thanked for their graciously-received contribution.



“Dear NMRTU Everett Team, We are deeply grateful for your outstanding support and participation in our recent school supplies collection drive for Akin’s North Seattle Family Resource Center.



The school supplies you gathered were carefully selected and will be distributed to students in need, filling us with immense appreciation. Your dedication to our community and your efforts to make a positive impact on students' lives are truly commendable.



Thank you once again for your remarkable generosity and for collaborating with us to ensure that 150+ students have the tools they need to succeed in their education. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a supportive and caring community partner like NMRTU Everett.



Your contribution will make a significant difference in helping students start the school year prepared and confident. We cannot thank you enough for your commitment to supporting education in our community,” wrote Yasmine Abdeldayem, North Seattle Family Resource Center – Akin, Community Engagement Partner.



Alferos attests that the letter was testament to the importance of Navy community relations in allowing their surrounding neighbors to meet-and-greet with Sailors, who also are part of that same extended populace.



“Engaging in such efforts strengthens ties to the community and broadens social networks,” stated Alferos. “Community involvement allows us to instill change in the lives of the most vulnerable members of the community.”