Soldier shoots himself in the chest, shares his story to help others

Photo By Monica Guthrie | Spc. Alex Nelson, a Black Hawk mechanic with Company D, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares his story, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Hunter Army Airfield chapel during a Suicide Prevention Month ceremony. Nelson shot himself in the chest in an attempt to end his own life, however he survived and uses his experience to help others. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., —In June of 2022 Spc. Alex Nelson, pulled a gun from the top of his refrigerator, chambered a round and thought about his next move.



Then he put it up to his chest and pulled the trigger.



“I missed my heart by about half an inch,” said Nelson.



Nelson, a Black Hawk mechanic with Company D, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, said at the time he and his wife were struggling in their marriage.



“I let it overwhelm me,” said Nelson. “I didn’t reach out because of that stigma, that horrible stigma that behavioral health will ruin your career.”



Nelson spent six days in the intensive care unit before beginning the journey toward healing. However, it was there he learned the odds were stacked against him. More than 75 percent of those who attempt suicide, attempt again in the next year.



“At that point I wanted to be alive, I was glad to be alive,” said Nelson. “I didn’t want to be thinking about struggles I would be facing in the next 365 days.”



However, Nelson said he faced his challenges head on by working on building his support group.



“I realized that people do care and that my life does matter,” he said.



Army Substance Abuse Program specialist, Dr. Terry Duncan, said she met Nelson at a unit suicide awareness training when he asked to speak to his unit. Afterward, she spoke with him and he told her he wanted to speak to help others. Since then Nelson has shared his story with others, including during a Suicide Prevention Month ceremony, Sept. 6, at the chapel on Hunter Army Airfield.



The theme for Suicide Prevention Month 2024 is “We are Stronger Together” and highlights how individuals are interconnected - being able to draw strength from one another, but also able to be negatively impacted when someone takes their own life.



Duncan said suicide impacts family, friends and coworkers. They are left wondering what signs were missed, what they did wrong and what they could have done to stop it. Those who knew the individual may feel guilty about missed opportunities to ask how the person was and to intervene. Duncan said those left behind are left with questions such as ‘why didn’t they tell us they were suffering’ and ‘how could they choose to leave us?’



For Nelson, despite surviving his attempt, his family still suffered from his decision.



“My son ended up in therapy for two years after because he saw me laying on the ground,” said Nelson. “My wife still deals with it on a daily basis. It’s not right to anybody. It’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”



Nelson said the Army is difficult and that suicide in the military is too high. He believes leaders have the ability to provide support to their Soldiers.



“Force yourself to ask the tough questions, the uncomfortable questions, the questions that not only make you feel uncomfortable, but make the person or the Soldier or family friends feel uncomfortable,” said Nelson. “We need to encourage them to answer those questions. We can’t make people tell you what’s on their mind, but at least then they will now that you care and that somebody is there when they need them.”



If you or someone you know needs help, contact Veteran’s Crisis Line at 800-273-8255. You can also reach out to the Military Family Life Counselor, chaplain, first sergeant or commander.