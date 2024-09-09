U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year 2024 competition to be held at Fort Jackson Sept. 14-19

Photo By Jonathan Dahms | A competitor in the 2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition competes in the...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Dahms | A competitor in the 2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition competes in the weapons qualification event during last year's competition. This year, drill sergeants from across the U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept. 14-19 to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY) for 2024. Since 1969 the Army has recognized its top drill sergeants after a grueling week-long competition that challenges its competitors both mentally and physically, testing not just tactical and technical skills, but also their ability to coach, teach and mentor. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Aleksander Fomin) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Sept. 13, 2024) – Drill sergeants from across the U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept. 14-19 to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY).



Since 1969 the Army has recognized its top drill sergeants after a grueling week-long competition that challenges its competitors both mentally and physically, testing not just tactical and technical skills, but also their ability to coach, teach and mentor.



This year’s competition commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the Army’s drill sergeant program, which was launched in September 1964.



The winners of the DSOY competition continue to advocate for drill sergeants by being assigned to the Center for Initial Military Training at Fort Eustis, Va. the following year.



“This competition is actually one of the most physically, mentally and professionally intense job interviews the Army has,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McMurdy, the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training senior enlisted leader. “Unlike other Army competitions, the winners of this one are signing up for another year of demanding duty, representing 4,000 of their peers and advising senior leaders.”



The competition will crown both an active duty and a Reserve Component DSOY.



Staff Sgt. Ashley Buhl, last year’s active component DSOY, shared what, for her, was the most challenging part of last year’s competition.



“The most challenging part of the competition for me overall was my mental state. I struggle a lot with self-confidence,” Buhl said. “I can boost anyone up and be someone’s motivator, but when it comes to myself, I always struggled to do the same. If I did not do so well in one event, I did my best to just forget about it and focus on the next event. Although I was competing against others, I always felt more in competition with myself.”



For Buhl, working at CIMT gave her the opportunity to impact drill sergeants throughout the Army.



“Being at CIMT and representing the Drill Sergeant community has been awesome,” Buhl said. “One of my favorite impacts was being active on social media and helping NCOs who wanted to be a drill sergeant. I was constantly messaging people, reaching out, traveling to FORSCOM stations to talk to these people about the life of a Drill Sergeant and all the rewards that come from it. I believe my social media impact has been very useful in setting up future Drill Sergeants for success.”



Buhl stated passing the title to the next DSOY will be bittersweet.



“I feel excited and sad at the same time,” Buhl said. “Sad because it truly has been the best year of my career, but excited to pass the torch onto someone else, who will get to experience everything I got to.”



What advice would Buhl have for the next DSOY?



“The best advice I can give them is to live in the present,” Buhl said. “The year goes by so quick. Enjoy and relish in every TDY, every meeting, every task.”



Tune in on Sept. 19th at 11 a.m. to the Center for Initial Military Training Facebook page (www.facebook.com/USACIMT) to learn who will be crowned the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year.