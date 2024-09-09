Jamaican native joins U.S. Army - earns U.S. citizenship

Courtesy Photo | Growing up in a small rural town in the parish of Trelawny, Jamaica, U.S. Army Spc....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Growing up in a small rural town in the parish of Trelawny, Jamaica, U.S. Army Spc. Daniella Hall had always dreamed of living and working in the United States. That dream finally came true when she moved to the United States in 2017 with her mother. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH KASERNE, GERMANY – Growing up in a small rural town in the parish of Trelawny, Jamaica, U.S. Army Spc. Daniella Hall had always dreamed of living and working in the United States. That dream finally came true when she moved to the United States in 2017 with her mother.



“Shortly after arriving in the United States, I enrolled in college and worked at an Amazon warehouse part time in Florida,” said Hall. “After working there for a while, I decided that I wanted to further my career and become a dental specialist. So, I joined the Army in February 2022.”



In 2022, Hall enlisted in the U.S. Army from Lakeland, Florida.



“I attended basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and then moved on to Advanced Individual Training (AIT), at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio Texas,” added Hall.



For many young adults, joining the U.S. military offers them an opportunity to learn a technical skill or trade, and become part of a team. And that’s exactly what the Army provided Spc. Hall.



“Not only did I want to expand my horizons and learn new things, but the Army also gave me the opportunity to meet new and likeminded people,” Hall added. “I am very grateful for the opportunities the Army has given me thus far and I am also extremely proud to now call myself a U.S. citizen.”



After completing Advanced Individual Training in early 2023, Hall arrived at her first duty station at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy where she currently serves as a dental specialist at the Vicenza Army Dental Clinic.



“Spc. Hall is a great asset to our team,” said U.S. Army Colonel (Dr.) Kevin Parker, commander of Dental Health Activity-Italy. “Her calm and direct approach to life in general is very refreshing as she has a great attitude, is willing to learn, and creates a positive environment which is experienced by those working with her.”



On August 19, 2024, Hall was finally able to make the second part of her dream come true. She successfully passed her U.S. Citizenship interview and was sworn in as a citizen of the United States.