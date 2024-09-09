New housing towers open at Camp Humphreys, celebrating legacy and sustainability

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District cornerstone marks a new housing...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Napolitan | A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District cornerstone marks a new housing tower, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2024. The three towers opened achieved Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system. This third-party certification provides a framework for sustainability and verifies that the project meets specific environmental standards from design and construction through to operation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea – With the snip of nine pairs of scissors, the U.S. Army opened three new housing towers on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Sep. 13, 2024. Representatives from the installation, families moving into the buildings, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and Eighth Army joined to open the doors of the towers and dedicate them to three Medal of Honor recipients.



“As we dedicate these towers today, let us remember that the strength of our Army lies not only in our weapons and technology but in the spirit and resilience of our Soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commander.



In addition to opening the towers, the ceremony honored Medal of Honor recipients 2nd Lt. Darwin K. Kyle, Master Sgt. Woodrow Wilson Keeble and Pvt. Miguel A. Vera.



“These are not simply buildings with numbers,” said Col, Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys commander. “With today’s ceremony, we also want to ensure these new towers recognize and memorialize the life and legacy of three Medal of Honor recipients who gave the lives during the Korean War.”



Breaking ground in 2019, this nearly $141 million project boast three-, four- and five-bedroom American style floorplans as they bring 216 more units for families stationed at the installation.



“With the completion of these towers, we now have a total of 12, representing nearly half a billion dollars invested in the quality of life for service members and their families,” said Col. Jeremiah Willis, USACE FED commander.



The facilities include multi-age playgrounds, recreational areas for families, and an underground parking garage all while being located adjacent to schools, library, gyms and other support facilities.



With a nod to their location in the land of the morning calm, the towers also include touches like dual voltage outlets so families can use both American and Korean appliances. Each unit also includes a smart board to call the elevator and check the front door, reflecting modern conveniences common in Korean apartments.



The same day as the ribbon cutting, the project team learned that the new towers achieved Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system. This third-party certification provides a framework for sustainability and verifies that the project meets specific environmental standards from design and construction through to operation.



“Our projects are required to meet LEED Silver, so this higher status represents the team’s dedication to incorporating sustainable design and construction practices into these towers,” Willis said. “It’s an achievement we’re incredibly proud of and reflects our commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.”



Across the now 12 towers along Tropic Lightning Avenue, more than 850 units have been constructed for service members and their families since 2009.



“These three towers were part of a vision that began over a decade ago for the transformation of Camp Humphreys,” Willis said. “Along with the previous towers around us, these new homes have grown on the skyline just as the installation has evolved around them.”



Following the dedication, representatives from Eighth Army, the installation, FED and the contractor joined the families moving into the towers to cut the ribbon.



“Ribbon cuttings represent an end and a beginning,” Willis said. “The end of the project and the hard work that brought us to this point, and the beginning of something far more important – watching service members and their families breathe life into these buildings.”