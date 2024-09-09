Army Chief of Staff visits Guam

Photo By Mark Scott | Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, left, with Chief of Staff of the Army Gen....... read more read more Photo By Mark Scott | Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, left, with Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George, prepare to re-enlist Soldiers of Task Force Talon, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Guam, Sept. 8, 2024. Soldiers of Talon, which include activated members of the Guam National Guard, operate the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system charged with defending the 150,000 U.S. Citizens of the western Pacific Island. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott) see less | View Image Page

BARRIGADA, Guam (Sept. 8, 2024) – The 41st Chief of Staff of the Army (CSA), Gen. Randy George and Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael Weimer visited the U.S. Territory of Guam on Sept. 8, 2024. The visit included meetings with Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Guam Congressman James Moylan, senior military leaders and troops.



The visit from the senior-ranking U.S. Army official comes during a period of military buildup on Guam, which is strategically located in the western Pacific about 1,700 miles from Taiwan. Among the buildup plans are the 360-degree air and missile defense plan, intended to protect the 200-square-mile island and its 150,000 U.S. Citizens.



At the Guam National Guard headquarters, Gen. George discussed local infrastructure and environmental concerns with Gov. Leon Guerrero. Leon Guerrero addressed Guam’s ongoing struggles with power generation, roadways, healthcare, housing, and cost of living.



Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam Guard, together with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, proposed increasing the role of Guam Army National Guardsmen, who would not require additional housing or infrastructure.



“You will not find more motivated defenders of the homeland than those who already live here with their families,” said Tenorio.



After meeting with the Guam Governor, CSA George and SMA Weimer presided over a re-enlistment ceremony of 13 Guam Guardsmen. Among the re-enlistees was Master Sgt. Jonathan Guzman and family.



“I extended for six more years to defend Guam and the Marianas, and also to honor my family legacy,” said Guzman. “I’m following in the footsteps of my father, 1st Sgt. (R) Gene Guzman and passing the values of commitment and service to my sons, Spc. Aiden Guzman and Sgt. Christian Guzman. To have the CSA and SMA here alongside my family is something I’ll never forget.”



After the re-enlistment ceremony, the CSA and SMA took an aerial tour of the island with the U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, ending at Guam’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. Operated by Task Force Talon, composed of members from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the Guam National Guard, the THAAD protects the 150,000 U.S. Citizens of Guam from ballistic threats.



At the THAAD site, CSA and SMA received capabilities briefs, toured the compound, and performed another re-enlistment ceremony for Soldiers of Echo Battery, Task Force Talon. Gen. George thanked the Soldiers for their continued service, and for doing their part to defend the homeland.