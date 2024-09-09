Seeking help is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of strength

Photo By Jiwon Yun | Members of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a...... read more read more Photo By Jiwon Yun | Members of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division participate in a suicide prevention even in Camp Humphreys South Korea, September 13, 2024. Service members, civilians working on the division and families participated in the suicide prevention event to increase readiness in the importance of seeking for help. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. Jiwon Yun) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea— He thought about ending his own life. He held a lot of guilt inside due to some past experiences. He was at the point where he thought he could not take it anymore. So, he had a plan and almost acted on it. But, in the middle of making what could have been his last decision, he saw the picture of his son on his windowsill and knew his kid would need his father.



Col. Ryan T. Kranc, Chief of Staff of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, was talking about his attempted suicide in 2009, when he was a captain, and the turnaround moment that made him a suicide prevention advocate and spokesperson.



The signs of someone struggling are most likely visible to those who know the person or constantly interact with them. "The more we get to know our Soldiers, through counseling, interaction, and repetitive training events, the more we are going to be able to see the signs and symptoms of somebody struggling," said Kranc.



The 2ID/RUCD is focused on building a team where we constantly create connections and strengthen resiliency in our Soldiers. "We want our Soldiers to feel like they're a part of a team that cares about them, especially because we understand what they were going through when they were pulled away from their families,” said Maj. General Charles Lombardo, Commanding General of 2ID/RUCD. “We have to provide the Soldiers the security, safety and stability in their environment.”



When they arrive on the Peninsula, some single Soldiers isolate themselves in their barracks rooms. For some, the transition and adapting to their new environment in another country could be challenging, but creating connections that build resiliency is essential. Lombardo considers South Korea an incredible environment in where Soldiers can make memories every day, not just through training, that will allow them to adapt and enjoy the experience of being here. "Junior leaders need to understand and learn everything they can about their Soldiers," he said. "Help them find a purpose and understand their role in South Korea and how their service supports the nation."



In the Army, there has been this stigma about seeking help as a sign of weakness or a reason that prevents career progression, but cases like Kranc's are proof that it's only rumors. "Leaders need to be more vocal about the help they've sought and the reasons; what helped them achieve the leadership positions they are currently in?" he said. "I sought help when I was a captain, and the stigma in 2009 was that that was going to be a career-ender, and it wasn't. I got to be an S3, I was a squadron commander of an Armored Cavalry Squadron, I got to be brigade commander, and now I get to be here as a chief of staff."



Kranc, and other Army leaders, have advocated the importance of Soldiers reaching out and getting help through their hard times. "It's not a sign of weakness; it's a sign of strength," he said. "If the car is making weird noises, we bring it to the mechanic. If the noises inside of our heads are making weird noises, it's time to go to the mechanic. It's time to take some time for ourselves."



The U.S. Army has several resources available to help those who are struggling, like behavioral health, the chaplain, and the hospital system. However, some informal tools can also provide support, like friendships, your unit, your squad, and your team. "What we can do is to educate people on the signs and symptoms, to educate small unit leaders in particular, of how to build small cohesive teams that will do anything for each other," said Kranc. "Able to make an emotional connection, as well as that professional connection, is going to help to identify behaviors that may seem a little bit off or out of the ordinary, which may be indicators of larger issues."



The 2ID/RUCD command team wants to everyone helps those struggling because if you were in a dark place, you would also like someone to help you. Remind them that there is no problem so big that it cannot be solved. "The most important asset of our Army is our Soldiers," said Lombardo. "We're going to train hard, but we must continue caring for people."



Seeking help is a sign of strength that can give you the tools to overcome the challenges and situations that life puts in front of you that you don't know how to deal with. "We need to help provide people with the safe space and the comfort to have the courage to move forward and to ask for help, and then we as teammates must ruthlessly embrace them and help them towards that goal of getting better," said Kranc.



If you or someone you know is struggling call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org. 988 connects you with a trained crisis counselor who can help.