Weather Can’t Stop SRF-JRMC’s 52nd Annual Summer Bon Odori Festival

Capt. Zaldy Valenzula, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center, performs a traditional Japanese Bon Odori dance during the command's 52nd Annual Summer Bon Odori Festival on Aug. 30, 2024. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

A two-week delay and intermittent downpours could not dampen the spirit of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) 52nd Annual Summer Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30.



Originally scheduled for Aug. 16, the annual festival was postponed for two-weeks by Typhoon Ampil, which brought torrential rain and gusty winds to the Yokosuka area. Unfortunately, the remnants of Typhoon Shanshan followed up with intermittent downpours on Friday as well.



Sponsored by the SRF-JRMC Recreation Committee and coordinated by the SRF Friendly Society, an organization made up of the command’s Master Labor Contractor (MLC) employees, Bon Odori is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968, except for a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The evening started with traditional Japanese Ohayashi music performed by the Kubiri-Hayashi Preservation Society with Mr. Hisami Kayama from Code 1220 and Ms. Kazuomi Sato from Code 244 emceeing the event.



Yokosuka City Deputy Mayor, Mr. Shigeru Tanaka, attended the celebration and read a letter from the Mayor, Mr. Katsuaki Kamiji, who was unable to attend.



“I always hear about how this summer festival is a hallmark of the season and is enjoyed by SRF employees and their families every year. I hope that everyone has a great time together today,” Tanaka read. “I would like to express my deep respect for Captain Valenzuela and everyone at the SRF for their commitment and service, and I hope that this summer festival further deepens our U.S.-Japan friendship.”



Mr. Toshiro Murata, the President of the SRF Friendly Society, kicked-off the festivities with his remarks.



“For the first time in its more than 50-year history, SRF-JRMC Summer Festival was postponed due to a typhoon,” he said. “I appreciate all the code, shops, USCS and USN who supported us in making this event possible tonight. I also want to show my great appreciation to Friendly Society directors and officers. Please enjoy the Bon Odori tonight.”



The evening continued with traditional Bon Odori dancing, a jazz ensemble made up of SRF-JRMC employees, a traditional Japanese comedy sketch performed by some of the command’s American leadership, and two karaoke songs performed by Capt. Zaldy Valenzula, the commanding officer of SRF-JRMC. Along with the entertainment, there were games for the children, traditional Japanese festival foods, and a dunk tank.



Upon the command returning to work on Tuesday after the Labor Day weekend, Capt. Valenzuela sent an All-Hands email summarizing the event.



“I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who participated in making the Bon Odori a successful event. There were many challenges due to weather that made festival difficult to plan, but I appreciate everyone’s efforts. I cannot thank you enough for all your hard work, dedication, and focus to getting the job done. Seeing all the smiling faces for all those who attended and participated was very inspiring,” the message read.



“To the entire team, Japanese MLC employees, US Civilians, and the Active-Duty Military, thank you for making Bon Odori an enjoyable event. You are the ones that make it special.”