New Commander Takes Charge of Pacific Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, left, incoming commander, receives the colors from Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, outgoing commander, both with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024.

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney relinquished command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific to Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn during a ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024. Jurney also retired from the Marine Corps during the ceremony.



“You don’t get here by happenstance,” said Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps. “You get here by determination, by hard work, by commitment to your profession. You’re hand selected to come here based on your integrity, your vision, and your warfighting expertise.”



Jurney, a native of Statesville, North Carolina, commanded MARFORPAC since September 2022. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1987, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and retired with more than 37 years of service.



“The Marines and Sailors standing in front of you today represent two Marine Expeditionary Forces, both I and III MEF, and our headquarters,” stated Jurney during his last address as commander. “The MEFs and MARFORPAC represent approximately two-thirds of the entire United States Marines Corps’ combat power. Every day, over 80,000 Marines and Sailors make sacrifices for our country, and we do not forget them for their service.”



During Jurney’s tenure, Pacific Marines participated in several significant events, including the first deployment of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the redesignation of 12th Marine Regiment to 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3’s transition from the RQ-21A to the MQ-9A MUX/MALE, and support to more than 120 exercises and engagements throughout the Indo-Pacific theater.



Reflecting on the achievements and progress made while in command, Jurney highlighted the dedication and readiness of Pacific Marines.



“They stand ready to fight – and to fight and win – on behalf of our Nation and on behalf of our Nation’s commitment to our Allies and to our partners,” continued Jurney. “Our capabilities of readiness are possible because of strong partnerships and our strong alliances.”



A native of Albany, New York, Glynn graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and commissioned in 1989. He most recently served as Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, based in Quantico, Virginia.



“You should expect me to be out front ensuring that you have what you need and that you are taken care of so that we can achieve the things in support of our partners and Allies,” Glynn said during his first remarks to Pacific Marines. “So, we can do the things that are required to prevail – that are expected of us as individuals and as a group. So, know those standards and exceed those standards at every occasion.”



The ceremony featured marching units, the MARFORPAC Band, a combined color guard representing MARFORPAC and its subordinate commands, an artillery salute, and the traditional passing of the unit colors from the outgoing to the incoming commander, signifying the transfer of authority and accountability of the command.



Distinguished guests included Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, who served as the reviewing officer of the ceremony, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo, other flag and general officers, Congressional and Hawaii state elected officials, and many others.



“Our job is to be ready to fight and win and return home with our honor clean as Marines have done throughout the decades,” Smith said during the ceremony.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. It comprises two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces, collectively known as the “Pacific Marines.” Pacific Marines serve as an expeditionary force-in-readiness. They operate as air-ground-logistics teams and are forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day. Pacific Marines live and work alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to prevent conflict, respond to crisis, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win.



Images from the official ceremony are published at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/marforpac.

For any media queries, please contact U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Communication Strategy and Operations, at marforpaccommstrat@usmc.mil.