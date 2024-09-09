Employee Spotlight: NAVSUP FLC San Diego Logistics Support Representatives—Delivering Unmatched Service to the Fleet

San Diego, Calif. - This month, we proudly recognize the outstanding contributions of Logistic Support Representatives Mr. Giovanni Vital and Mr. Hector Pagan. Their exceptional efforts in supporting the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and USS George Washington (CVN-73) during their recent crew and hull swap exemplify their unwavering commitment and professionalism.



The crew and hull swap between these two aircraft carriers, a complex and challenging mission, was successfully executed thanks to the meticulous planning, coordination, and flawless execution of Mr. Vital and Mr. Pagan. Their pivotal roles ensured the seamless transfer of personnel, equipment, and supplies, a crucial factor in maintaining the operational readiness of both carriers.



Mr. Vital, drawing on his extensive naval logistics expertise, orchestrated the movement of over 430 pallets of essential supplies from the Defense Logistics Agency for both ships. His proactive approach and keen attention to detail ensured the efficient handling of all logistical requirements. Additionally, Mr. Vital successfully managed more than ten food on-loads, encompassing over 354 pallets of provisions, providing the crew with the necessary supplies.



Mr. Pagan's adept navigation of complex logistical challenges and steadfast pursuit of excellence led to the flawless execution of every aspect of the operation. Mr. Pagan demonstrated exceptional organizational and problem-solving skills by coordinating with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command on more than ten transportation requests, including bus services for the crew. Furthermore, he provided invaluable insight on additional services within the San Diego Area of Responsibility, ensuring a seamless transition and upholding the highest operational standards.



Mr. Vital and Mr. Pagan set the highest logistical support and husbanding services standards. Their expertise ensured the smooth execution of the crew and hull swap between the USS Ronald Reagan and USS George Washington. Their work guaranteed the operational readiness of both carriers and underscored the critical role of Fleet Logistics Center San Diego in Naval operations.

