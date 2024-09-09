Oneida Environmental, LLC Awarded $22 Million Contract for Coastal Resilience and Environmental Services

Oneida Environmental, LLC, a small business based in Milwaukee, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum value of $22 million. The contract supports coastal resilience and environmental planning services for the Navy, Marine Corps and other Department of Defense commands. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, located in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



The contract will run until March 2026, with options that could extend the period of performance through September 2029. The first task order, a seed project for invasive species removal and bird monitoring, has already been issued, with $6,960.59 in fiscal 2024 Navy operation and maintenance funds obligated for the project. Work under this task order will be conducted at Navy and Marine Corps facilities, as well as other government sites within NAVFAC Atlantic's area of responsibility.



“This contract is critical for maintaining and enhancing coastal resilience, ensuring that Navy and Marine Corps installations remain operational and sustainable in the face of environmental challenges,” said David James, contracting officer representative for NAVFAC Atlantic. “The coastal resilience contract offers a wide variety of scientific and engineering disciplines required to develop effective climate change adaptation planning for installations. The ability to develop integrated, installation-wide resilience planning and green infrastructure solutions for both environmental and infrastructure considerations is what makes this contract unique. It is a contract tool that all Facilities Engineering Commands (FECs) can utilize to assist in the implementation of their respective climate resilience and carbon sequestration program, which is currently $46 million annually Navy-wide."



The contract’s broader scope will support various mission sustainment and coastal readiness measures, including both hardened structures and green infrastructure. These projects are designed to ensure the readiness of military installations, ranges and operational areas. Additionally, the contract may cover anomaly avoidance, construction support, range clearance, range maintenance and vegetative removal.



Oneida Environmental, LLC was awarded the contract through a sole-source acquisition, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.805-1(b)(2), which pertains to small businesses owned by Indian tribes or Alaska Native corporations.

