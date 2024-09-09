Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Sidney Lanier reopening Buford Dam Park

    Lake Sidney Lanier reopening Buford Dam Park

    Photo By Jeremy Murray | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, and the Lake Sidney Lanier Resource...... read more read more

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Story by Jeremy Murray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, and the Lake Sidney Lanier Resource Office are pleased to announce the reopening of Buford Dam Park Friday September 13, 2024, following its temporary closure over Labor Day Weekend.

    Routine water sampling previously detected elevated E. coli levels in the beach area, leading to the precautionary closure to ensure public safety. After comprehensive testing, the water quality now meets safety standards, and the park is once again open for public use.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has continued to take periodic water quality samples since the initial testing. The results now meet the Specific Water Quality Criteria for Lake Lanier, as defined in Georgia’s rules and regulations 391-3-6-.03(6) and (17). This allows Buford Dam Park to reopen for the remainder of the scheduled recreation season, which will end on September 24, 2024.

    For more information, please contact the Lake Sidney Lanier Resource Office at (770) 945-9531.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 15:38
    Story ID: 480717
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Sidney Lanier reopening Buford Dam Park, by Jeremy Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lake Sidney Lanier reopening Buford Dam Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Lake Lanier
    Mobile Delivers
    Buford Dam Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download