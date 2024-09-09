Lake Sidney Lanier reopening Buford Dam Park

Photo By Jeremy Murray | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, and the Lake Sidney Lanier Resource...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Murray | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, and the Lake Sidney Lanier Resource Office are pleased to announce the reopening of Buford Dam Park Friday September 13, 2024, following its temporary closure over Labor Day Weekend. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, and the Lake Sidney Lanier Resource Office are pleased to announce the reopening of Buford Dam Park Friday September 13, 2024, following its temporary closure over Labor Day Weekend.



Routine water sampling previously detected elevated E. coli levels in the beach area, leading to the precautionary closure to ensure public safety. After comprehensive testing, the water quality now meets safety standards, and the park is once again open for public use.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has continued to take periodic water quality samples since the initial testing. The results now meet the Specific Water Quality Criteria for Lake Lanier, as defined in Georgia’s rules and regulations 391-3-6-.03(6) and (17). This allows Buford Dam Park to reopen for the remainder of the scheduled recreation season, which will end on September 24, 2024.



For more information, please contact the Lake Sidney Lanier Resource Office at (770) 945-9531.