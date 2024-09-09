Building the bridge between two forces

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – As he was about to head to work for another busy week, his phone lit up with an email from his supervisor.

The Montana Air National Guard offered Royal Cambodian Air Force officers a tour of their C-130J Hercules while it was refueling at the Phnom Penh International Airport for the joint military exercise Atlas-Angel, requiring his presence as a translator between the two units. He was already getting ready for a temporary assignment in Houston, Texas, but after closing the message and putting his phone back in his pocket, the only thing that mattered now was preparing for the engagement and making sure his communication abilities were in top shape. A seven-year drought of engagements and partnerships between the two countries was coming to an end, and Dara would use his expertise to bring the rain.



As a Language Enabled Airman Program scholar, Master Sgt. Virak Dara, 334th Training Squadron military training leader flight chief, always enjoyed facilitating communication between different cultures, but ushering in a new era of relations between the Air Force and Cambodia was an opportunity like no other.



“I became a LEAP scholar, someone who undergoes continuous language and cultural education to remain a competent communicator, to leverage my language skills and cultural knowledge to better serve the Air Force in international engagements,” said Dara. “For example, I was a part of the first-ever Basic Disaster Planner Course taught by the Defense Institute for Medical Operations, the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium interpreting for the Royal Cambodian Air Force commander on a mission with the Defense Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Accounting Agency for 2 months and now I’m participating in this strategically significant engagement to re-establish military ties with Cambodia through joint training exercises and community engagement.”



Two days after receiving the message, Dara left home and headed for the airport at four in the morning. His excitement was evident, even though most people would be reasonably irritated at the awful early hours. Nonetheless, the entire journey took an exhausting 28 hours to get to his destination from Biloxi, Mississippi. Despite the engagement itself lasting only about three hours, the experience was highly enriching and strategically significant.



The next day, Dara left the hotel with one goal: establish rapport. He met up with a contact at the US embassy to hitch a ride with them to the airport. The plane was delayed due to weather, allotting Dara time to get to know the Cambodian officers and get a feel of the situation he was entering: What should he say? How should he say it? What if he said something completely wrong? Even though Dara was proficient in the Cambodian language, understood the region's cultural nuances and possessed 17 years of experience, it could've been his very first time using his skills.



“Once the plane landed and we were cleared to approach, we began to make our way,” said Dara. “Even though I was a bit anxious, I believe the training I received from the Air Force made me the most qualified professional for this engagement. No matter the nerves, I was going to get out there and give them my all.”



When Dara and the officers reached the aircraft, the engagement began as smoothly as he had hoped.



Dara demolished communication barriers. Two languages became one. With Dara’s skillsets, everything was falling perfectly into place; the officers moved throughout the plane, eagerly inspecting the equipment lining the aircraft’s inner walls. They learned about the mission of Atlas-Angel while engaging in conversations with the aircrew. The whole experience was a glimpse into what a partnership with Cambodia would look like, and Dara was there to play a key role in making that a reality.



“My heart swelled when I watched the officers talk to our people with smiles across their faces,” said Dara. “I think they were all very excited, seeing the plane land and learning about the Air Force’s various mission sets. There are also hopes of future engagements where we can provide multiple types of training that can greatly add to their military operations and strengthen our partnership. This is extremely important for us because the Indo-Pacific region is pivotal in the Great Power Competition, given its strategic location and the influence of major powers. Plus, our efforts in Cambodia are a direct contribution to maintaining a balance of power, fostering regional stability and promoting security partnerships that align with US strategic interests.”



After the engagement concluded, Dara returned to his hotel and flew home the next day. The whole experience profoundly impacted him, reinforcing and increasing his appreciation for the critical roles respecting diverse cultures and effective intercultural communication played in the international landscape of military operations. Witnessing how global interconnectedness is growing, Dara uses his experience to shape Airmen-in-training for success in the operational field when they graduate from technical training.



“As an MTL, I've integrated these insights into my leadership approach, teaching the students under my guidance the importance of these skills,” said Dara. “I emphasize that technical proficiency must be complemented by the ability to navigate and engage with diverse cultures and languages. This holistic skill set is crucial for personal and professional development and operational success in diverse environments. By sharing these lessons, I aim to prepare our Airmen for their current roles and future challenges they may face in an increasingly complex global environment.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2024 Date Posted: 09.12.2024 15:09 Story ID: 480715 Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building the bridge between two forces, by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.