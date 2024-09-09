CRDAMC holds transfer of authority ceremony for its Medical Support Unit

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The 7222nd Medical Support Unit assumed the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Centers medical support mission, augmenting medical services to the Fort Cavazos Deployment Readiness Center, as Lt. Col. James Robinson, commander, 7222nd MSU and 1st. Sgt. Pedro Lopezcolon, senior enlisted advisor, uncased the unit’s colors in a transfer of authority ceremony at the hospital 28 Aug.

The MSUs mission is to ensure Soldiers of the DRC are physically fit for deployment, redeployment, mobilization, and demobilization. The process ensures Soldiers are medically ready for deployment and connects them to resources to help them and family members during their time away.

The 7222nd, from Florida, assumed the mission from the 7225th MSU, South Carolina.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Schnoor, commander, and 1st Sgt. Gregory Freshour, senior enlisted advisor, 7225th MSU cased the unit’s colors as it heads back home, but not before being recognized for its hard work over the past year.

“This medical support mission is key and vital for our national security and one that the MSU was built for,” said Col. Garrick Cramer, commander, CRDAMC. “Over the last year the 25th (7225th) performed this mission with great success. This magnificent team of just over 65 personnel were able to medically mobilize and demobilize over 43,000 Soldiers.”

During their off time over the past year the service members of the 7225th donated over 1000 hours of work to the community by supporting the local habit for humanity to help build a house among many other accomplishments like donating over 40 pounds of blood.

“Team 25, job well done,” said Cramer. “You completed your mission with precision and accomplished all of your assigned tasked. You lived up to your motto, “Opportunity to change lives.”

Schnoor thanked his unit and the CRDAMC staff, and offered Robinson a little advice in his remarks, and his unit’s motto had a profound effect on him.



“My primary message today is literally just two words, thank you,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Schnoor 7225th MSU. “With our motto ‘to change lives’ in mind I set out to impact others around me, what actually happened is that my team and this community changed me.”

Cramer welcomed the 7222nd and encouraged the unit to step into its role knowing that they were well trained and ready for the mission.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Forker and I are excited to have you as a part of the Darnall family,” said Cramer. “Lt. Col Robinson and 1st Sgt. Lopez, welcome to command, you now have the best job in the world.”

Lt. Col. James Robinson 7222nd MSU, thanked his leadership at U.S. Army Medical Command for the opportunity, his family for their support, the 7225th for setting his unit up for success, and the Soldiers for the 7222nd.

“The 7222nd brings discipline, skill, and motivated Soldiers to Fort Cavazos,” said Robinson. “They’re dedicated to the mission and ready for what lies ahead.”

I feel truly privileged to be here in command of the 7222nd, and I’m looking forward to the future and the upcoming challenges this mobilization will provide us, he added.

