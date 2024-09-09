How To Access Your MHS GENESIS Patient Portal

Courtesy Photo | By using the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you have the power to manage your health care...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | By using the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you have the power to manage your health care in a way that fits your lifestyle. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Looking to access your health information? It’s never been easier, thanks to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. This secure, online tool allows you to manage your health care at military hospitals and clinics from the comfort of your home or on the go.



“Whether you’re checking test results, scheduling appointments, or communicating with your health care provider, you can access the portal and stay connected with your medical team,” said U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Cmdr. Minh Doan, patient portal solution owner at the Defense Health Agency.



Here are the ways you can access MHS GENESIS.



Direct access via web browser

The most straightforward way to access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is through a web browser.



1. Open your preferred browser and navigate to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

2. Log in using your DS Logon credentials.

3. If you don’t have a DS Logon, you can create one on the site. This method gives you full access to your medical records and appointments. You can use messaging services with your health care providers as well.



On the go? You can also use a web browser on your mobile device.



Using a Common Access Card

If you’re a service member, you might prefer to use your Common Access Card to access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. This method provides secure, direct access without needing to enter a username and password each time:



1. Insert your CAC into the card reader.

2. Navigate to the portal.

3. Select your certificate.

4. Enter your pin.



Remember, this option is available if you’re accessing the portal from a DOD network or computer that has a CAC reader.



Patient kiosks at military hospitals and clinics

Some military hospitals and clinics have patient kiosks where you can access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. The kiosks provide quick and easy access to your health information while you’re on site. Simply log in using your DS Logon credentials to check your records or confirm upcoming appointments. Check to see if these kiosks are available at your local military hospital or clinic.



Assistance through the MHS GENESIS Help Desk

If you have any issues with the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can get support from the MHS GENESIS Help Desk at 800-600-9332. Help Desk representatives can guide you through logging in and navigating the portal. They’re available to help you gain seamless access to your health information whenever you need it.



For issues accessing the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal with your DS Logon, contact the DMDC Customer Contact Center at 800-368-3665. Help is available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.



By using the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you have the power to manage your health care in a way that fits your lifestyle. Whether you prefer using a desktop computer, mobile device, or on-site kiosks, the portal is flexible and user friendly.



Take control of your health information today! Experience the convenience of the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit TRICARE Subscriptions, and create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.