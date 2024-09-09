3rd Go: building community and support for Swamp Fox Airmen

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Parker, command support staff assigned to the 169th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Parker, command support staff assigned to the 169th Mission Support Group, serves barbeque during a cookout fundraiser hosted by the 3rd Go and the 169th Security Forces Squadron to help raise funds for a Swamp Fox family in need. The 3rd Go is an on-base organization created by 169th Fighter Wing Airmen to help provide support to Swamp Fox Airmen and families during times of hardship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo) see less | View Image Page

In the fighter world, there are traditionally two times during the duty day when fighter jets take off, known as “Go’s.” The first go is in the morning and the second go is in the afternoon.



Airmen with the South Carolina Air National Guard have created an organization called the 3rd Go, which has become an avenue to support Swamp Fox Airmen and families during times of hardship.



“The purpose of 3rd Go is to be a safe haven for Airmen and to be there in whatever capacity we can be to support each other,” says U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jory Middleton, a crew chief with the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and current treasurer for 3rd Go.



The organization quickly evolved from its conception into a support resource for the entire base, thanks to the strong sense of community within the SCANG.



“3rd Go started after my friend and fellow crew chief, Zachary Townsend, took his own life in January of 2018. After that, we needed a place to come together. We needed a place to talk about Zachary and decompress after work,” says Middleton.



Five Swamp Fox Airmen established 3rd Go in October 2018. Since then, it has grown from a crew chief hangout spot into an officially recognized organization at McEntire. In 2023, 3rd Go won the 495th Fighter Group Spirit of Hope award, and the 169th Fighter Wing's participation and support help make it possible to achieve its goals.



“Supporting our Airmen goes beyond duty, it’s about building a community where everyone feels valued and heard,” said Col. Ryan Corrigan, the 169th Maintenance Group commander. “The 3rd Go exemplifies the strength of solidarity and the power of coming together in times of need. In the crucible of shared military experience, warriors find strength.”



The organization has more than 100 members across the SCANG and has raised over $20,000 for Swamp Fox Airmen and their families in the past year. Funds are raised during cookouts, selling raffle tickets for prizes, seeking out donations from other 3rd Go members, and base-wide events such as the Foxtrot Warrior Run, Winterfest, and Family Day. 3rd Go plans to add a father-daughter dance to their list of annual events early next year.



“The 3rd Go understands that real warfighters are not isolated individuals; they thrive within tight groups that are based firmly in a foundation of uncompromised trust,” said Corrigan.



Airmen experiencing financial hardships can contact 3rd Go for assistance.



Middleton says, “We simplify things. If you ask for help, you’re not going to have to supply certain documents such as your credit score or last three bank statements. For 3rd Go, we just ask to meet you, talk to you, and then we base our decision on that.”



The organization’s strength and success also stem from having the ability to convene every day at a centralized location to talk about upcoming events and plans for raising funds. The 3rd Go board prides itself on daily communication between active members who want to participate, rather than relying on monthly meetings.



“The 3rd Go is open to anyone,” says Middleton. “Long-term goals for the 3rd Go are to help veteran families outside the fence of McEntire. I want the 3rd Go to be on the scale and to create as big of an impact on Airmen as the ‘Guns Garin Memorial Foundation’ has. That’s what I want 3rd Go to become.”



3rd Go aims to create a lasting legacy of care and community.



“This tribe understands the power of collective identity and that it’s not just about surviving; it’s about thriving together,” said Corrigan. “The idea of taking care of all Swamp Fox Airman isn’t just a punch line and a marketing slogan…It’s ultimately about combat effectiveness and the idea that we will all need to rely on each other to overcome challenges at home or abroad.”