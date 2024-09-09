AFRC engages civic leaders to help tell the Reserve story

Photo By Roger Parsons | U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) civic leaders fire M4A1 carbine rifles during a...... read more read more Photo By Roger Parsons | U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) civic leaders fire M4A1 carbine rifles during a demonstration of the InVeris Firearms Training System while touring the 926th Wing, 926th Security Forces Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 5, 2024. Lt. Gen. John Healy, commander of the AFRC and chief of the Air Force Reserve (AFR), hosted a two-day civic leader tour to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and March Air Reserve Base, California to provide familiarization and education about the AFR mission and help the civic leaders from across the nation get an up-close and personal view of some of the transformative initiatives happening within the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons) see less | View Image Page

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - The Air Force Reserve has long been recognized for its surge capacity and strategic roles and missions, but it also conducts unique activities exclusive to the AFR, such as aerial weather reconnaissance and aerial spray missions. Now, the organization is on a mission to highlight its broader capabilities, especially as the nation faces Great Power Competition.



Over the past decade, Air Force Reserve Command has consistently demonstrated its surge capacity, depth and steady-state mobility. With nearly 70,000 service members, the command fulfills Transportation Command missions worldwide. When demand spikes, such as in Central Command or the Levant, AFRC is ready to respond, not only in aerial evacuation, but also with an actively engaged fighter portfolio.



However, communicating this message to the public in a meaningful way is difficult in today’s congested information environment. Enter the AFRC Civic Leaders, a group of advocates from across the country who advise, collaborate with and advocate for AFRC interests within their local communities and the public at large.



Recently, more than a dozen members of this year’s AFRC Civic Leader group traveled with Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, AFRC commander and chief of the Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, AFRC command chief, to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and March Air Reserve Base, California, to get an up-close and personal view of some of the transformative initiatives happening within the command.



“One of the key aspects I hope everyone walked away with from this event is the understanding of not only what the Air Force Reserve provides, but how we tie into active duty, Congress and leaders at both local and national levels.” Healy said. “As we reoptimize for Great Power Competition, we are uniquely suited to this construct and we are leaning forward, leading the way. The goal with all our civic leader interactions is to educate people on what we are doing and why, so they can carry that message forward.”





"Time together is invaluable because the civic leaders are able to see and hear in real-time many of the successes and struggles within their daily Air Force work environment,” said Ken Martin, AFRC civic leader representative from the Ohio 655th Intelligence Search and Reconnaissance Wing. “This is a ‘force multiplier' mindset as we take everything that we have learned from the mission briefings and personal conversations back to our influential circles in our communities as advocates for the Air Force."



Meeting with Airmen from across various jobs, ranks, duty statuses and locations was one highlight of the three-day trip. Those interactions provided context into the day-to-day operations, challenges and successes of Reserve Airmen as they navigate accomplishing the mission while juggling civilian jobs and managing ways to successfully integrate with active-duty partners.



“Yes, the AFRC Civic Leaders tour was important to help us understand the Reserve missions at Nellis AFB and March ARB,” said Pam Younker, AFRC civic leader representative from the Dobbins 94th Air Wing. “But I believe it’s also important to be with the Airmen, talk with them, learn of their concerns and encourage them.”



“The majority of our Reserve Airmen serve where they live and they are uniquely connected to their local communities,” said Nuñez. “We understand the value of our local and national civic leaders, and their collaboration with military communities will be essential to success as we move forward with our evolving missions.”



Operational efforts like concurrent and proportional fielding (getting upgrades to equipment at the same rates and time as the active-duty force) and TRICARE healthcare reforms that ensure Airmen are healthy and ready to carry out the mission are critical. Tours like this one allow individuals to see the problems and meet with the Airmen that these issues impact every day.



“With less than a quarter of one percent of our population being in the military currently, it is really important to help bridge that understanding gap,” said Younker. “That’s where civic leaders come in. We are educated to become advocates in our communities, spheres of influence and beyond.”



The Air Force Reserve is more than a pool of resources to be used in times of need. It is a strategic enabler that is critical in the era of Great Power Competition. As AFRC navigates the complexities of today’s strategic environment, the Reserve’s unique capabilities and the advocacy of its Civic Leaders will be crucial to ensuring readiness and public support. Through continuous education and engagement, AFRC aims to highlight its indispensable role in national defense.