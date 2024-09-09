Sign language builds communication, relationships

Courtesy Photo | Speech pathologist Jill Eversmann demonstrates various words using sing language...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Speech pathologist Jill Eversmann demonstrates various words using sing language during a class held July 21, 2022. The class was hosted by Army Community Service’s Exceptional Family Member Program. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

By Irena Mehaffie

EFMP Specialist



Communication is essential in our everyday life.



It helps us understand others, express our wants and needs, solve problems, and build relationships. We tend to communicate through speech, body language, and facial expressions. As simple as it may sound, for some individuals none of these methods are effective.



Let’s dive in a little bit deeper…



There are several disabilities that tend to impact a person’s capacity to comprehend and express information. For instance, individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder may find it challenging to understand social cues and verbally express themselves. Other conditions, such as intellectual and learning disabilities, hearing, voice and developmental disorders may also present communication barriers and ultimately affect individual’s quality of life.



That is when the American Sign Language comes in handy.



It was originated in the early 19th century and has helped to build the bridge to communication with individuals with disabilities. ASL has even become popular to communicate with infants without disabilities that have yet to begin talking with their voice.



The Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program understands the challenges that can come with a non-verbal Exceptional Family Member. It is important to know there is support available as well as resources to assist Soldiers and Family members.



The Exceptional Family Member Program is hosting a 90-minute ASL workshop Sept. 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. The workshop focuses on beginning signs individuals can use to communicate. This will be a fun interactive workshop that teaches 30 ASL signs and the manual alphabet to parents and professionals.



To register and for additional information, contact ACS at (803) 751-5256.