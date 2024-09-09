Saying goodbye

Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment gathered Sept. 6 at Kings Mountain Chapel to remember Sgt. 1st Class Corey R. Brown, a drill sergeant who passed away July 29.



His battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jonathan Baker and two of his fellow noncommissioned officers Staff Sgts. Omar Salas and Dajanae Gadson spoke about his optimism and energy.



“Although his time was cut short, he left a long lasting impact,” Gadson said.

