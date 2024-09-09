Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saying goodbye

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment gathered Sept. 6 at Kings Mountain Chapel to remember Sgt. 1st Class Corey R. Brown, a drill sergeant who passed away July 29.

    His battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jonathan Baker and two of his fellow noncommissioned officers Staff Sgts. Omar Salas and Dajanae Gadson spoke about his optimism and energy.

    “Although his time was cut short, he left a long lasting impact,” Gadson said.

