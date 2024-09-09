NY Air Guard's 109th Airlift Wing finishes Greenland science support season

STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Scotia, New York -- The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing, wrapped up its 2024 support for National Science Foundation research in Greenland at the end of August.



Throughout the season, which began in April, the 109th Airlift Wing's Airmen conducted essential airlift missions to support scientific research on the Greenland ice cap.



The 109th Airlift Wing flies the LC-130. These are the largest aircraft in the world equipped with skies so they can land on snow and ice. These are also the only ski-equipped aircraft flown by the United States military.



The unit's primary responsibilities included transporting personnel, equipment, and supplies to remote locations.



These included Summit Station- a research station near the apex of the Greenland ice sheet--and East Grip a science camp that drills and retrieves ice cores from the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream.



Supplies to rebuild Summit Station, which is manned year around for critical weather information and climate research, were carried to the station by 109th aircraft.



The wing’s Airmen flew over 500 hours and transported 1.8 million pounds of cargo, 70,000 gallons of fuel and 1200 passengers in support of Arctic operations.



Their efforts ensured the uninterrupted flow of supplies and personnel crucial to maintaining operations and conducting research in one of the world's most challenging environments.



“Each year, our aircrews and support staff demonstrate exceptional skill and resilience in these demanding conditions,” said Colonel Rob Donaldson, the commander of the 109th Airlift Wing.



“The successful completion of this season underscores the dedication of our personnel in supporting the aims of the great power competition at large, and specifically, our mission in supporting U.S. interests in the Arctic,” Donaldson said.



The end of the Greenland support season also signifies the beginning of preparations for the next operational cycle.



The 109th Airlift Wing will now shift focus to preparing for the annual Operation Deep Freeze support season, supplying United States scientific facilities in Antarctica.



The wing’s support season for the Antarctic mission begins in October and will run to February of 2025.

