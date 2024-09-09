A run/walk to remember

“Today we acknowledge 9-11 and the start of the Global War on Terrorism and honor our fallen Soldiers and survivors of South Carolina who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Marilynn Bailey, Army Community Services specialist.



Fort Jackson and the South Carolina National Guard honored those lost with the 2024 5K Run/Walk for the Fallen held at Hilton Field, Sept. 7.

The run was attended by Soldiers, Families and survivors of those who paid the ultimate price for America’s freedom.



“Today is an opportunity to pause just for a short period of time this morning, but across the United States, as well as with our partners and allies, we’re going to recognize and remember that freedom is not free without sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander during the event.



“At the end of the day, we have adversaries that want to disrupt what we have,” he added as he charged those participating to reflect on the reason for the event. “I charge you and challenge you to think on what it means to be a citizen and what it means to share in the prosperity, the peace that we have right here in the homeland.”



Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, and hundreds of civilians formed up to run and walk the event that led them down and back up Tank Hill Parkway.



Some even pushed strollers and walked their dogs along the route. All who walked wore a bib with the name of a service member who died in service to the nation after Sept. 11.



The event was a way for Fort Jackson and the state to let survivors know they are supported.



They “are part of a bigger family. We are here as long as they need us,” said Shannon Miller, survivor outreach coordinator for the South Carolina National Guard.



Bailey agreed.



“We are long term case management,” she said. “It doesn’t matter, it could be a long time ago, but if they need us, we’re here ...”



“It doesn’t matter what the circumstances were when the Soldier passed, the family still grieves, just like any family would grieve,” Miller added.

“Their Soldier served us, and so we serve them, and it’s a huge honor.”

It was also an honor for Sgt. 1st Class Savon Holliman, senior drill sergeant with Company E, 4th Bn., 39th Inf. Regt., who carried the unit colors as he ran along side Hood.



It feels amazing to run, he said. “It’s an honor to run with the CG, so I made the team and to see the families of Fort Jackson and the surrounding areas come out and to support this event” is humbling.



For more information about ACS, call (803) 751-5256

