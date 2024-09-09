AFRICOM Leadership Visits Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — In a demonstration of U.S. commitment to regional stability and security, key leaders from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Camp Lemonnier to engage with U.S. troops deployed in Africa. The delegation, led by Gen. Michael Langley, commander of AFRICOM, included Maureen Farrell, deputy assistant secretary of defense for African affairs; Brig. Gen. Rose Keravuori, deputy director of intelligence (J2) at AFRICOM; and Maj. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr., director of operations (J3) at AFRICOM.



The visit highlighted the vital role of the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) in promoting regional stability and supporting African partners. During the visit, Gen. Langley met with Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, commander of CJTF-HOA, to discuss ongoing operations and collaborative efforts to advance security and humanitarian objectives across East Africa.



"The operations conducted by Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa are crucial to ensuring stability and security in the region,” said Gen. Langley. “Their efforts not only enhance our ability to address emerging threats but also strengthen our partnerships with regional allies. By working together, we bolster our collective resilience and advance our shared goals of peace and security in the Horn of Africa."



While at Camp Lemonnier, Gen. Langley recognized outstanding service members for their exceptional contributions during a coining ceremony. This event celebrated the dedication and professionalism of U.S. troops, emphasizing their importance in achieving mission success and building strong partnerships across the continent.



“What begets mission excellence is operational readiness,” Gen. Langley said. “A foundational basis of standards and core values enables you. You have become a part of history in the Horn of Africa. I’m here to say thank you for serving your country and thank you for coming here.”



The visit provided an opportunity for senior leaders to engage with troops on the ground, offering insights into future operational strategies and reaffirming the U.S. commitment to a stable and secure Africa through enhanced interoperability, support for local partners, and response to emerging threats in the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:12 Story ID: 480679 Location: DJ Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRICOM Leadership Visits Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.