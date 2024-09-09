Critical Repairs and a Clear Channel on the way for Lorain Harbor

Photo By Avery Schneider | Overhead views of Lorain Harbor in Lorain, Ohio, May 20, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Avery Schneider | Overhead views of Lorain Harbor in Lorain, Ohio, May 20, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District oversees operations and maintenance of navigation structures and the dredging of the federal channel in lower Great Lakes harbors like Lorain. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is investing more than $14 million in breakwater repairs and dredging in Lorain Harbor.



Work by USACE and its contractors will ensure safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels, prevent erosion along Ohio’s Great Lakes shoreline, and maintain the economic viability of the harbor and its historic lighthouse in the local and national economy.



“As communities along Lake Erie know, maintenance of the Lorain Harbor is essential to keeping our local and national economy running. I’m pleased to see these necessary improvements come to fruition as they will greatly benefit our Northern Ohio communities,” said Rep. Robert Latta (OH-5).



“Maintaining the operation of harbors like Lorain is a core part of our mission and essential to the economic strength of the nation,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We’re proud of our partnerships with the City of Lorain, the Lorain Port and Finance Authority, the state of Ohio, and our representatives in Congress that have made this contract award possible, and we look forward to getting repairs and dredging completed on time, within budget, and effectively for the community.”



“The Lorain Port and Finance Authority is very appreciative of the efforts of the USACE as well as our elected congressional representatives for providing the leadership and much needed funding to maintain our breakwaters, as well as maintaining a steady and effective dredge schedule,” said Tom Brown, executive director of the Lorain Port and Finance Authority. “Congressman Latta has been a great leader and valued partner in advocating for these programs on behalf of our harbor. It is through support and partnerships that the Lorain Harbor remains viable for shipping and also recreational opportunities. We look forward to continued partnership and collaboration with the United States Army Corp of Engineers to continue this vital mission.”



“The projects planned within the City of Lorain are critical to ensuring that city’s continued maritime legacy. Over the last several years, the city and our project partners have worked to design and construct the Black River Dredge Material Reuse Facility and we are thrilled to be accepting material this year. We are Lorain Proud, thankful to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the major investments being made in Lorain, and look forward to years of continued partnership,” said City of Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley.



“The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation is very pleased to see this project begin. It is a much-needed repair to ensure the viability of the Lorain Harbor. It will also ensure the Lorain Harbor Lighthouse structure will remain stable and intact for us to continue to make it available for everyone to visit this magnificent structure. The Lighthouse was opened in 1917, closed in the mid 60’s and has been completely restored and maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers. We conduct tours, host “sunset” dinners and a variety of special events. We will work closely with the Army Corps of Engineers in any way needed,” said Ron Mantini, president/treasurer of the Lorain Lighthouse Foundation.



Dredging of the upper channel in the Black River began on Aug. 28 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of September by Michigan-based Dean Marine and Excavating under a $4.09 million contract awarded on May 2. A total of approximately 72,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed in the City of Lorain’s Black River Dredge Reuse Facility.



A $10.2 million contract for breakwater repairs was awarded to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials LLC on Aug. 26. The project will repair 1,000 linear feet of the 2,812-foot-long breakwater, from Lorain’s historic harbor lighthouse inwards toward the shoreline. The repair will include a stone overlay to bring the breakwater up to its original height of 10.2 feet above low water datum, a stone stability berm extending 30 feet beyond the toe of the new overlay, and a partial wrap around the lakeward end of the breakwater. Work is expected to begin in July 2025 and will be conducted over two construction seasons, with completion by fall 2026.



Both projects are 100% federally funded project.



Breakwater repairs and dredging are being conducted by marine barges. Marine traffic will not be obstructed, but vessels should exercise caution when navigating near the breakwater and dredging vessels.



USACE has completed multiple maintenance projects on Lorain’s breakwaters over the last three decades. Dredging of Lorain Harbor is conducted annually, based on availability of funding. The harbor was last dredged in 2023, with 55,000 cubic yards of sediment removed.



Lorain Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 897,000 tons of cargo, including limestone (84%), and salt (6%) in 2021. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $42.2 million in business revenue, 179 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $13 million in labor income to the transportation sector.



Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Lorain by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.



Photos and video of Lorain Harbor are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157719339914916/ and https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720314537134/





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.