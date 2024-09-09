Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies establish safety zone for 2024 IRONMAN70.3 Michigan

    MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Story by Chief Petty Officer David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    CLEVELAND – The Coast Guard, in coordination with state and local agencies, will establish a
    safety zone for the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan triathlon on September 15, 2024, in
    Frankfort and Benzie Counties.
    The safety zone will be enforced from 7-11 a.m. on Sunday in the waters surrounding Frankfort
    Harbor and parts of Lake Michigan to ensure the safety of participants, spectators and event
    personnel during the swimming portion of the triathlon.
    This year’s IRONMAN 70.3 event is expected to draw thousands of athletes from across the
    country, with many spectators lining the shores to watch the competition.
    "As the Incident Commander for the swim portion of the IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan, I am
    extremely proud of our relationship with the United States Coast Guard,” said Undersheriff Greg
    T. Hubers, Benzie County Sheriff's Office. “The Benzie County Sheriff's Office operates only
    three small marine patrol vessels county wide. Without the inter-agency cooperation between the
    USCG, Benzie County Sheriff's Office, and Michigan Department of Natural resources, a large-
    scale operation such as swim route security and rescue operations for IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan
    Sept. 12, 2024

    would not be possible. The Coast Guard serves as a critical partner during large scale events,
    rescue operations, training operations and mutual aid requests".
    The safety zone will be clearly marked with buoys, and patrol boats will be on-site to enforce the
    safety zone and assist with any concerns. Mariners are advised to avoid the area during this time
    and follow the instructions of Coast Guard and local law enforcement personnel on the water.
    “When it came to planning for all the emergency resources necessary to support an event of this
    size, there was relief in knowing that adequate water rescue and response vessels were not going
    to be hard to find,” said Rebecca Hubers, Benzie County Emergency Management Coordinator.
    “Benzie County appreciates the available agencies willing and capable of providing water assets
    and trained personnel for not only special events, but during a variety of marine requests or
    incidents. This is a very marine focused community, and we value our resources not only along
    Lake Michigan but inland, as well.”
    In addition to the Coast Guard, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan Department of
    Natural Resources, and other local emergency response teams will be assisting with patrols and
    ensuring public safety throughout the day.
    "We are working closely with our local partners to ensure the safety of everyone involved," said
    Chief Warrant Officer Nicholas Gera, the commanding officer at Coast Guard Station Manistee.
    "Our top priority is the safety of both the athletes and the community, and we appreciate the
    cooperation of boaters and spectators as we create a safe environment for this exciting event. We
    rely heavily on these local partnerships, the codependency and synergy we have with these
    agencies is remarkable and enables us to ensure the safety of events on the water and the
    response to emergencies when they arise.”
    Residents and visitors in the Frankfort and Benzie County areas are encouraged to plan
    accordingly and to check with local authorities for updates on the event schedule and any further
    safety precautions.
    Emergency line: 911
    Non-emergency line: (231) 882-4487
    The IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan, is half-distance triathlon, organized by The IRONMAN Group.
    The City of Frankfort is hosting the IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan with an expectation of more than
    2,000 athletes, plus all their support crew, teams and spectators.
    Planning Team:
    United States Coast Guard
    Benzie County Emergency Management
    Benzie County EMS
    Michigan State Police

    Benzie County Central Dispatch
    Frankfort Police Department
    Benzie County Sheriff’s Office
    Frankfort Fire Department
    Benzie CERT
    City Officials for the City of Frankfort
    Michigan Department of Natural Resources
    Village Officials for the Village of Elberta
    Event Coordinators for IRONMAN

    -USCG-

