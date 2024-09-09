Dredging on the Way for Barcelona Harbor

Photo By Andre Hampton | A view of the Barcelona Harbor lighthouse from the sheet piling where the USACE...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | A view of the Barcelona Harbor lighthouse from the sheet piling where the USACE Buffalo District Floating Plant crew has completed drilling and filling preliminary holes in Westfield, N.Y., Apr. 24, 2024. The drilling was used to determine a need for future grouting of the cells to fill any void space underneath and ensure the stabilization of the structure. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $1.5 million contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. on Sep. 4 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Barcelona Harbor.



Dredging of harbors like Barcelona ensures accessible depths for vessels traveling the Great Lakes and enables recreational boating which supports more than $1.6 million in business revenue and labor income to the transportation sector.



“Barcelona Harbor is a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting economic growth in the local economy and ensuring safe refuge for boats on the Lake Erie,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We look forward to delivering this project on time and within budget, ensuring Barcelona’s waterfront continues serving the local community and the country.”



“With this contract awarded, it is full steam ahead for the repair and transformation of Barcelona Harbor. For years, sediment build up has threatened this true gem and beating heart of the recreation, outdoors and tourism economy for Chautauqua County. As captain of the Senate and one of Chautauqua County’s loudest voices in Washington, I promised I would deliver the funding to help us exit those choppy waters and, in the past two years, have helped secure $8.5 million to help Barcelona Harbor set sail to a brighter future,” said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. “With work now getting underway, our businesses, boaters and families who use this harbor every summer can breathe a sigh of relief. This will allow the full potential of the harbor to flow, and I will keep fighting to deliver all the resources we need to protect Chautauqua’s tourism and recreation economy and continue to grow for years to come.”



“This planned dredging is critically needed to enhance Barcelona Harbor, which is an essential piece of Chautauqua County’s economy,” said U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. “I have long supported its restoration, securing millions of dollars to ensure its use both commercially and recreationally. This upcoming work will help improve the functionality of the harbor and boost tourism in the region. I am committed to helping ensure this dredging happens on schedule and will continue to advocate for more funding for Barcelona Harbor going forward.”



“Barcelona Harbor is a lifeline for our local economy, and this critical dredging project ensures it remains a hub for local commerce, tourism, and recreation. I'm proud to support this effort to restore safe access to the harbor and will continue to advocate for federal investment in its long-term maintenance,” said U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy (NY-23). “I want to thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their collaboration and commitment to preserving this local gem for generations to come.”



“We are very pleased to see that this project is moving forward before the start of the busy summer season and thankful for the unwavering support of our federal partners who recognize the importance of a safe and functioning harbor to the economy of our community and the region,” said Westfield Town Supervisor Martha Bills.



Dredging will focus on the mouth of the harbor and address shoals currently impacting navigation. Work is scheduled to take place from mid-May 2025 through early July 2025.



A total of approximately 48,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed into an authorized open lake placement area approximately three miles north of Barcelona’s harbor light in Lake Erie.



Dredging of Barcelona Harbor is conducted by USACE on an infrequent basis, based on need and availability of funding. Funding for the harbor and this contract award was provided in a fiscal year 2024 congressional earmark. The harbor was last dredged in 2023, with 65,000 cubic yards of sediment removed.



Barcelona Harbor is a shallow-draft harbor on the southeastern shore of Lake Erie. Recreational boating facilitated by the harbor supports $1.2 million in business revenue, seven direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $439,000 in labor income to the transportation sector.



Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Barcelona by USACE is critical to the economy of New York, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.



Photos and video of Barcelona Harbor available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720315678946/





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.