Parading a Tradition - Color Guard Legacy at NHB

When two iconic steel I-beams from the World Trade Center attack on September 11, 2001, were transported to Kitsap County to become the focal point for a 9/11 memorial, a color guard was needed to help with the symbolic and solemn flag folding portion of the arrival ceremony in 2010.



Organizers of the event contacted Naval Hospital Bremerton.



When coordination for a Sunday morning ceremony in 2016 required a color guard to help commemorate the 15th remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the U.S., they knew who to contact.



Naval Hospital Bremerton answered the call.



Even back upon the grand reopening of the new span for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in 2007, Washington State Department of Transportation wanted to have a color guard to help formally commemorate the occasion.



They asked Naval Hospital Bremerton.



Whether opening for such diverse venues as Washington State Special Olympics, Memorial Day remembrances, Veteran’s Day observations and even annual Washington State Congressional and U.S. Senate sessions, NHB Sailors have long been in demand to present the flag of the United States when requested.



The majority of the appearances for the color guard are mainly supporting local commands for Navy retirement ceremonies, change of commands, official observances and pageantries. Over the years the team has responded to requests in the state as far south as the small town of Toledo to Whidbey Island up north, across Puget Sound in Seattle and Everett areas, and throughout the greater Kitsap Peninsula supporting community events.



That dedication holds true today for the all-volunteer team of 16 NHB Sailors who willingly volunteer to parade the colors with flags and rifles and also handle other ceremonial needs such as flag folding.



They have performed 20 events in 2024 and 31 since September 2023.



“NHB color guard is a volunteer command collateral duty,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (Fleet Marine Force) Charles D. Oetting, Operational Readiness Clinic and Color Guard leading petty officer.



“[I] absolutely love it,” exclaimed Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ly Tran, of NHB’s Orthopedic Clinic. “It’s gratifying to be involved with the command and community.”



There can be some unique complications, especially when dealing with an unknown setting in the surrounding community. Some buildings with low ceilings were just not designed to display the colors for a ceremony. Other venues have tight space to accommodate team members parading the colors. Outdoor settings can be at the mercy of the Pacific Northwest weather.



Yet they adapt and overcome any such obstacles.



“Starting off can be a challenge due to the unfamiliarity/comfortability,” acknowledged Oetting, also noting that since the majority of the color guard team works in a clinical capacity, it can be a stretch at times to fill the team due to patient care responsibility.



Military commands like NHB have been presenting the colors since America’s inception, which usually feature four Sailors attired in dress uniform, with the outside two holding rifles, flanking the inner two displaying the flag of the United States and U.S. Navy flag.



Fulfilling such traditional requirements has been noteworthy for Oetting. The most memorable? When he provided additional ceremonial duties by filling in with the boatswain whistle to ‘pipe aboard’ and ‘pipe ashore’ official parties during NHB/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton change of command and following retirement ceremony.



“I would say [my most memorable] is the Memorial Day at the Waterfront Park, Poulsbo and the Change of Command/Retirement for NMRTC Bremerton,” added Tran.



Oetting attests that it is rewarding being part of the team.



“Being highly thought of is gratifying regarding [our] military bearing,” Oetting said, citing that anyone interested in volunteering will learn how to be part of the dedicated team which always maintains exact Navy standards and expectations.



Tran affirms being part of the color guard is directly linked not just making a commitment to the command but also engaging in community relation involvement as well.



“It is fun and gives the chance to see and experience ceremonies that do not regularly happen,” Tran said.



“We always welcome new members,” stressed Oetting.