Why Co-Teaching Matters: A Path to Excellence for Every Student

Courtesy Photo | Mrs. Elizabeth Spalding, Fort Knox English Teacher, interacts with students during a collaborative teaching session in the classroom.

In an ever-evolving educational landscape, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) remains steadfast in its commitment to provide every student exceptional educational opportunities. This mission is underscored by a dedication to ensure all students, regardless of the obstacles they may face, receive the support and services they need to thrive. One impactful strategy in achieving this goal is the implementation of co-teaching, a model that pairs general education and special education teachers to work together in the classroom. This approach not only benefits students with special needs but also enhances the learning experience for all students, making it a critical component of DoDEA's commitment to educational excellence.



At the core of co-teaching is the belief that all students, whether they require special education services or not, deserve access to high-quality education. Co-teaching allows for a continuum of support within the general education classroom, ensuring every student is engaged in meaningful learning experiences. This model promotes the integration of students with different learning needs into a single classroom environment, where they can learn from one another and grow together.



For parents of students with special needs, co-teaching provides peace of mind. It ensures that their child is receiving the accommodations and support they need to access the general education curriculum. However, the benefits of co-teaching extend far beyond special education. Parents of general education students can also appreciate the value of this model, as it creates a more dynamic and supportive classroom environment where every child can benefit from the expertise of two educators.



Successful co-teaching begins with strong leadership and careful planning. School administrators play a crucial role in setting the tone for co-teaching by establishing high expectations for all students and by fostering a collaborative culture among teachers. This involves ensuring both general education and special education teachers are regarded as equals, each bringing their own unique set of skills to the classroom. Administrators must also ensure that teachers understand their shared responsibility for grading, progress notes, and implementing accommodations for students with special needs.



Elizabeth Spalding, a general education English teacher, and Cherese Appling, a special education teacher, exemplify the success of the co-teaching model. Their partnership, built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to student success, has had a profound impact on their students. "We both have similar philosophies about teaching, and that has made all the difference," Spalding says. "When students see us working together, they understand that they are supported, not just academically but emotionally as well."



Effective co-teaching requires careful planning and ongoing collaboration. Teachers must have dedicated time within their schedules to co-plan lessons, discuss student progress, and strategize ways to meet the needs of their students. This collaborative approach ensures that all students, regardless of their learning needs, receive instruction that is tailored to their abilities.



Spalding and Appling's co-planning sessions are a key factor in their success. "We reflect on each lesson and make adjustments based on what worked and what didn't," Appling explains. "This ongoing dialogue helps us ensure that all of our students are engaged and learning at their best."



The benefits of co-teaching extend to all students, not just those with special needs. In a co-taught classroom, students are exposed to different teaching styles and approaches, which can enhance their understanding of the material. General education students benefit from the additional support and individualized attention that comes from having two teachers in the room. Meanwhile, students with special needs have the opportunity to learn alongside their peers, building confidence and social skills in the process.



"The collaboration between teachers models positive behavior for students," Spalding notes. "It encourages them to support one another and take on leadership roles within their groups." This environment fosters a sense of community and belonging, which is essential for student success.



Co-teaching is more than just a teaching strategy; it is a philosophy that embraces the various needs of students and promotes excellence in education. By fostering collaboration and high expectations, co-teaching helps create a classroom environment where every student has the opportunity to succeed. As DoDEA continues to expand this model, parents and educators alike can feel confident that they are providing their students with the tools and support they need to reach their full potential and succeed to our dynamic world.



