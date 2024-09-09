CJTF-HOA Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 with Ceremony at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — U.S. service members and personnel from Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) held a ceremony on September 11, 2024, at Camp Lemonnier to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



The event was attended by hundreds of joint service members deployed to the Horn of Africa from all U.S. military branches, as well as from partner and allied nations, underscoring CJTF-HOA’s ongoing mission to promote regional security and strengthen relationships throughout the region.



The remembrance began with a film honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day and recognizing the continued efforts and sacrifices of military members in the ongoing fight against terrorism. The film was followed by a moment of silence to honor the fallen and an a cappella rendition of "Amazing Grace" by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joely Morales-Cordero. Nancy Ostrowski, a USAID representative, then shared her personal experience as a survivor of the attacks.



“After the first building collapsed, the city began to feel like a city under siege,” Ostrowski said. “It was incredibly loud and dusty. There was glass and debris everywhere, cutting my bare feet. Even so, events seemed to play out in slow motion. I felt like I was watching these things happen to somebody else.”



As Ostrowski moved away from ground zero, she recalled moments that kept her going toward safety and instances of humanity that stood out.



“The space opened up and was filled with light. People came by and talked to me. Others were leaving their spare change by the pay phones so strangers could contact their loved ones. One lady noticed that I didn’t have any shoes on, so she gave me a pair of her friend’s shoes, still new, in a shopping bag. I wasn’t processing everything she was saying to me, but I later learned that her friend had died that morning after being hit in the head by a piece of fallen debris.”



Moments like these, where ordinary people demonstrated extraordinary compassion regardless of fear and terror, serve as a testament to the resilience that emerged from such tragedy. This spirit of unity and bravery was emphasized by Maj. Gen. Brian T. Cashman, the commanding general for CJTF-HOA, in his speech that followed.



“On that day, although we saw the very worst of humanity, we also witnessed extraordinary acts of bravery and resilience,” Cashman said. “We saw first responders who rushed toward danger, passengers who fought back on Flight 93, and countless others who, in the face of terror, stood united. The two decades of counterterrorism operations that followed also demonstrate to the world who we are as a people and what we stand for as a nation.”



September 11 remains a reminder of the loss that impacted the world, a catalyst for a more unified and resilient nation, and the purpose of our mission at CJTF-HOA.



“CJTF-HOA was established as a response to those attacks on 9/11,” Cashman said. “This command was formed as an expeditionary mission aboard the USS Mount Whitney a year later in 2002. Operations then moved ashore and established its base right here at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, in 2003.”



As the 23rd anniversary passes, CJTF-HOA remains steadfast in its mission to collaborate with partner and allied forces to combat global security threats.



“The United States, alongside its allies and partners, committed itself to a mission: To confront and defeat violent extremist organizations wherever they threaten peace and stability,” Cashman said. “We are still committed to that very mission today. Here at CJTF-HOA, we are at the forefront, working with nations across Africa to build a safer, more secure future. A future with hope—a hope and vision that helps remove the root causes of terrorism.”

