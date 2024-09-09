Saber Junction 24 embodies Train to Win mindset

Photo By Sgt. Elliott Kim | U.S. Army Sgt. Tucker Smith and Sgt. Matthews Luz, unmanned aerial systems operators...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Elliott Kim | U.S. Army Sgt. Tucker Smith and Sgt. Matthews Luz, unmanned aerial systems operators with the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to launch a Skydio X10D unmanned aerial systems during Saber Junction at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9th, 2024. SJ24 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Elliott Kim) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany – "Train to Win", the driving force at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany where United States Army Soldiers along with its NATO allies and partners are pushing themselves to the limit to ensure they can succeed in any conflict.



The “Train to Win” motto represents JMRC's dedication to creating a challenging and thorough training environment to ensure units are prepared to succeed.



“We push this motto to the training units here by offering them the opportunity to engage with a living, thinking oppositional forces and civilian population, with the expectation that they get better at accomplishing their mission every day they are in the box,” said Maj. Daniel Abaldo, an information operations observer coach trainer for JMRC Operations Group, “Mustang” Team.



The commitment to providing such rigorous training is more than tactical skills, it's about fostering a mentality of readiness and toughness.



“Train to Win is more about toughness, it's more about readiness, it's more about fitness,” said Capt. Eugene Patton, commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. “Things like this puts you in the crucible of learning more about the people around you, and yourself.”



The emphasis on mental and physical resilience aligns with the Army's broader efforts to enhance operational readiness.



“What happens when you're cold? What happens when you're tired? What happens when you haven’t had sleep? You need to have that mentality,” said Patton. “That's what allows us to say ‘Train to Win’, it's taking all those intangible things, and those things allow you to win in environments that might seem insurmountable.”



Integrating cutting-edge technology into the battlefield has become a significant part of training exercises. As part of this push, drone technology has evolved as a critical component of modern combat requiring comprehensive training environments, such as Saber Junction, to train Soldiers not only to prepare, but to win.



“As war and technology progresses in today's world, I think drone warfare is one of the biggest, if not the most crucial elements right now,” said Staff Sgt. Matthews Luz, an unmanned aircraft system operator for Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. “There's a lot of footage you can see on both sides. Putting drones in [combat], taking people out of the fight increases survivability and capabilities.”



"Train to Win" is a universal principle, not limited to specific units or teams. It’s a motto that can be embodied by anyone training at JMRC.



This motto pushes every Soldier to move beyond competence and achieve mastery in their craft.



“Train to Win is constantly training, working until your systems and everything you have in place is refined,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Haiha Vu, an observer coach with “Falcon” Team, JMRC. “Amateurs will train until they get it right, professionals will train until there's no mistakes.”