Chief of Staff of the Army visits Guam THAAD Task Force

Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff of the United States Army, re-enlists four Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff of the United States Army, re-enlists four Soldiers assigned to Echo Battery, Task Force Talon, 38th Area Defense Artillery Brigade in Guam on September 8, 2024. During his visit, Gen. George met with the troops and assessed the Area defense protection capabilities of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems employed by Echo Battery. The THAAD systems employed in Guam are part of the Guam Defense mission and are integral to ensuring the protection of Guam and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt) see less | View Image Page

FINEGAYAN STATION, Guam -- On September 8, 2024, the Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy Geroge and the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer visited Guam to meet with Soldiers and learn more about the homeland defense mission conducted by the Army’s first forward-stationed, multi-component air defense task force, Task Force Talon.



Representative James Moylan of Guam, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment Hon. Brenden Owens, and the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) Commander, Brigadier General Patrick Costello were also in attendance.



These senior leaders visited Echo Battery, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, the Army’s first forward deployed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery. The THAAD battery provides ballistic missile defense coverage for the entire island of Guam. The THAAD battery is secured by Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1-294 Infantry Regiment from the Guam Army National Guard known as Team Binadu.



During the visit, General George performed a reenlistment of four E-3 ADA Soldiers. Following the reenlistment the CSA issued commander coins to high performing Task Force Soldiers. Sergeant Major of the Army Weimer also spoke in depth with personnel from the 307th Signal detachment from Alaska who are attached to Task Force Talon. The 307th Soldiers provide critical communications support to the task force and the SMA stressed the importance of their mission in support of Guam’s homeland defense.



Following the reenlistments and coin presentations, General George and SMA Weimer were briefed on the capabilities of THAAD, given a security overview, followed by a walking tour of the site. General George and SMA Weimer were excited to learn more about the unit’s capabilities and site improvements to include a new interim maintenance facility.



“The planned construction of an interim maintenance facility and other site improvement projects will significantly improve the quality of life for our Soldiers,” said Captain Riley Campbell, the commander of the Echo Battery, Task Force Talon, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.



The visit comes as the U.S. Army moves forward with plans to improve missile defense capabilities on Guam in the coming years. These improvements will see Task Force Talon convert into the Army’s first composite air and missile defense battalion.



“The improvements in missile defenses in the coming years will see Guam better defended against all classes of aircraft, cruise, and ballistic missiles,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Stafford, the Task Force Talon Commander.



Until the conversion is complete Task Force Talon will continue to maintain the lead of protecting the island and deterring against potential missile attacks from regional adversaries.



(U.S. Army story by Capt. Alexander Manville)